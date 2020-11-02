There has been a lot of talk about a new music concert venue coming to Emmett. That talk will be converted to lyrics, melody and toe-tapping reality this Saturday, Nov. 7. Perhaps even a little boot kickin, line dancing.
Emmett’s own Grant Webb Band will be the featured performers on the new stage of Stoney’s Road House at the Mitchell Industrial Park. This concert is being provided as a gift to the local community with no cover charge to introduce the various features that the stage and dance floor will add to the multipurpose entertainment complex.
Gates will open to the new complex at 5 p.m. on Saturday with free line dancing lessons being offered during the warm-up activities. The Grant Webb Band will take the stage at 8 p.m. This is essentially an outdoor facility with a roof so dress warmly as temperatures Saturday evening are expected to be sub-freezing.
Stoney’s owner Chris Lowden says his firm is excited about the opening night and are looking forward to have a series of concert events in the coming months as many of their contracted musicians are hungry to get back to live performances.
The spacious area at the Emmett complex makes it fairly easy to meet the 25 percent capacity guidelines of the current Stage 3 limitations on group gatherings.
Nestled in the western end of the 108,000 square foot Timber Pavilion, Stoney’s Road House offers mobile food and drink trailers that will provide refreshment for those attending a wide variety of special events at the MIP. In addition to refreshment, a mechanical bull in the midst of an inflatable floor is among the entertainment options available during events.
The Mitchell Industrial Park has a number of entrances and Saturday night’s Stoney’s Premier is asking concert goers to enter through the Cascade Road entrance. Construction on a new race track and spacing allowed for the Frontier Cinema Drive In is limiting access to the venue from the Main Street entrance.