Grammar Guy Curtis Honeycutt

Curtis Honeycutt

 Grammar Guy

There’s a subreddit page I like to visit called r/eyebleach. It essentially gives your eyes a break from scrolling through cynical and often disturbing Reddit entries by showing photos of kittens, baby otters, and puppies doing funny puppy things. The page has 9.4 million subscribers.

Our eyes and brains all need a respite from bad news, polarized politics and 2 a.m. doomscrolling. But, what about our ears?

