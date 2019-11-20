Governor cuts Guest House ribbon

Over 125 people turned out on a crisp Saturday morning to join Idaho Governor Brad Little in cutting the ribbon on the new Guest House facility in Emmett. The new building which opened for operation on October 31 replaces an older facility on the grounds of the Emmett Nazarene Church on N. Washington Ave.
Representatives from throughout the Emmett community joined church members and Nazarene Church representatives for the dedication and ribbon cutting. Guest house was started nearly ten years ago and has become a valued community resource to provide free clothing for those in need. The house is open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Thursday and the first Saturday of each month.
Donations can also be dropped off at that those times. The new facility has an expanded sorting and laundry room to better process donated clothing items for display and distribution. Clothing and warm bedding items are always welcome with a continuing need for children’s and men’s clothing.