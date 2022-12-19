Gov. Brad Little told several hundred lawmakers, local officials and business leaders gathered in Boise recently that the voters have spoken and made clear they want to stick with the state’s current direction, including cutting taxes and boosting education funding.
That’s what was in HB 1, passed in a Sept. 1 special session of the Legislature that Little convened, including a $410 million a year permanent increase in education funding; big one-time income tax rebates; and $150 million in ongoing personal and corporate income tax rate cuts.
The bill required an advisory vote on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, and voters gave it a resounding nearly 80% vote of approval, Little noted in an address to the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho annual conference.
“In case anybody is wondering if the people of Idaho approve, they do,” the governor declared. “Four out of five Idahoans casting ballots earlier this month affirmed that fact. Idahoans’ priorities are our priorities.”
“And as we get ready to embark on the next four years and head into another legislative session, I want Idaho to know we’re not backing down now,” the governor said to applause. “We listened to that mandate that we got from the people, and we will continue down the path and continue to invest in our children.”
“That’s how we’re going to have a strong economy going forward,” Little said.
CEO PANEL: OTHER ISSUES MORE IMPORTANT THAN TAX CUTS
A panel of CEOs at the ATI conference urged lawmakers to focus on real needs in Idaho like funding education and infrastructure and improving child care, rather than tax cuts. Laurel Sayer, president and CEO of the mining firm Perpetua Resources, said when she’s talked with investors, none have ever asked her what the corporate income tax rate is in Idaho: “Not once, never said it,” Sayer said.
Cortney Liddiard, president and CEO of Ball Ventures, cited the state’s huge backlog in school building maintenance. “Maybe not reducing taxes is the best idea,” he said. “If we’re behind on all these things, I don’t think that we can necessarily be shortsighted and focused on that for maybe some reasons that don’t make sense in the long term.”
“I understand you all want to get reelected, and I understand to give money back and refunds feels good, but we’re behind in so many areas,” he said. “We’re OK paying a little more tax, frankly.”
Jess Flynn, founder and CEO of Red Sky PR, said the lack of child care in Idaho affects everyone who has a business. “There are many things we can be doing better to care and support families,” she said.
Added Sayer, “We cannot attract a workforce unless we can provide good day care. … We can do better in Idaho than what we’re doing.”
MCGRANE NAMES KEY STAFFERS
Idaho Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane has announced his four top hires for the office, to start in January. The four are Nicole Fitzgerald, who will serve as chief deputy; Brooke Brourman, deputy legislative counsel; Jason Lehosit, deputy policy director; and Chelsea Carattini, communications director.
McGrane is currently the Ada County clerk; Carattini has worked at the clerk’s office for the past eight years, serving the last three as the communications specialist.
Lehosit is a 28-year campaign professional who has extensive experience working on federal, state, local, and non-partisan elections, McGrane said. Brourman served 10 years as a principal legislative drafting attorney and two years as the Public Records Coordinator for the Idaho Legislative Services Office.
Fitzgerald has worked in state government for nearly a decade, including serving as director of the Office of Drug Policy and executive director at the Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance.
“As Idaho’s next Secretary of State, I pledged to strengthen and rebuild trust in Idaho elections across the board,” McGrane said in a statement. “Keeping elections safe is our number one goal, and I believe the well-rounded experience of these individuals will help me deliver on that promise.”
McGrane received more than 72% of the vote in November to win the office.
STATS SHOW IDAHO VOTERS SKEW FEMALE, OLDER…
McGrane also was among the speakers at the ATI conference, which traditionally serves as a run-up to the legislative session each year. He shared lots of data about Idaho elections, from turnout over time to regional differences to voter registration. Addressing fears from some that Idaho might turn into Colorado or California, he showed a map breaking down the state by party registration. “You’ll notice this map looks very red,” he said. “We are a Republican state.”
Other breakdowns of Idaho voters showed that more Idaho women vote than men; and that more older voters vote than younger ones, with some pockets of younger-skewing electorates around Idaho’s universities. McGrane said $36 million was raised on spent on Idaho campaigns this year.
At the end of his presentation, he asked, “Anyone want to guess what the most common first name was for someone who voted by absentee ballot?” There was lots of guessing from the audience, but no one got it. “It was Doris!” he said to laughter. “I can’t believe none of you guys picked Doris. If you didn’t learn anything from my presentation: Women outvote men, and old people outvote young people. So now you know.”
Amid more laughter, McGrane said, “I always love to share some of this information, and I am truly a geek when it comes to it. I hope I have lots of opportunities moving forward in the secretary of state’s office to bring more of this data to light, to make sure that we really are open and transparent as a state.”