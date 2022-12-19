Support Local Journalism


Gov. Brad Little told several hundred lawmakers, local officials and business leaders gathered in Boise recently that the voters have spoken and made clear they want to stick with the state’s current direction, including cutting taxes and boosting education funding.

That’s what was in HB 1, passed in a Sept. 1 special session of the Legislature that Little convened, including a $410 million a year permanent increase in education funding; big one-time income tax rebates; and $150 million in ongoing personal and corporate income tax rate cuts.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

