The Women's and Children's Alliance's 111th anniversary is this year, making it one of the oldest of Idaho's nonprofit institutions. Once a part of the YMCA, nine women founded the WCA as a training center and even served as a safe place for women to stay.
Domestic abuse takes many forms, some obvious and physically evident. Often abuse is hidden but equally destructive to a person's mental health. It comes in all races, genders, and living situations and across all incomes and levels of education.
In Boise, The Women's and Children's Alliance (WCA) serves as a beacon of safety, offers the victim a chance to heal, and shows the person there is a path to freedom from domestic abuse and sexual assault.
The seen and unseen in matters of abuse
Physical battering is terrifying to live through with the abusive partner. Furthermore, when children are present, it is all the more dangerous and traumatizing for the victim, who often thinks of their safety over their own.
Coercive, manipulative, and controlling behaviors are harder to see from the outside, but their caustic and insidious effects on the victim in a relationship often go unreported. Domestic abuse is one of the most challenging traumas to endure, survive and escape from, as the statistics bear out the reality: The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence cites real-time statistics. Rape, stalking and murder cases directly attributed to domestic violence are on the upswing.
They report that 1 in 5 women and 1 in 40 men in the United States are victims of rape or attempted rape during their lifetime. And that nearly 1 in 5 women and 1 in 12 men have experienced contact sexual violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
In the United States alone, the disturbing upswing in these rape and assault cases are shown in just the two years of 2016 through 2018 to have increased 146%.
What do you know about domestic abuse?
For some, it is what they read in horrific headlines, and for others, it is deeply personal and rooted in a real-time experience. The Women and Children's Alliance is a team of people who have deep empathy and expertise in this subject and are equipped to pull a person out of harm's way.
The solution is always more involved than just physically removing the person being abused, especially if children are part of this equation. It takes a village of people and resources to shelter, redirect and support a person trying to extricate themselves and their little ones from a dangerous home.
The Women's and Children's Alliance is such a valuable resource to greater Boise. They offer an actual safety net and a way out of an unlivable situation.
Economic hardships can inflame an already tense household, but often it is a pattern of controlling behavior that goes unnoticed by people around a toxic home. Emotional abuse is all about control and is also domestic abuse. It is gaslighting too when someone exhibits abusive behavior and then acts as if it didn't happen or blames the victim who begins to doubt themselves.
Others often see a sociopathic or psychopathic perpetrator as charming and charismatic, and in some cases, can even be supported by other family members undermining the victim.
Emotional and physical abuse often happens to strong women, which adds to the shame experienced on top of assault. All too often, fighting back can lead to a violent end. The Violence Policy Center's 2018 study revealed most intimate partner homicides are due to direct access to firearms. The NCAVD cites facts that show that 1 in 2 female murder victims and 1 in 13 male murder victims are killed by intimate partners. A 2014 study on Intimate partner homicide and corollary victims in 16 states found 20% of victims were family members or friends of the abused partner, neighbors, persons who intervened, law enforcement responders, or even bystanders.
And the Violence Policy Center's 2018 report also revealed in a paper titled, American roulette: murder-suicide in the United States that intimate partners perpetrate nearly all murder-suicides. Also that 96% of murder-suicide victims are female, and that abusers' access to firearms increased the risk of intimate partner femicide at least five-fold.
The victims need immediate help. But, unfortunately, simply confronting or leaving their abuser will often risk an escalation in their behavior. To create the safe passage out of this abuse is where the Women's and Children's Alliance of Boise shines.
For over 40 years, the WCA has helped people escape nightmarish scenarios. The WCA operates two 24-hour information lines, secure shelter and transitional housing, and provides professional counseling, legal advocacy, licensed child care, financial literacy and life skills training, and case management services.
Their work fosters a tight-knit community where individuals can thrive in safe, healthy relationships. The WCA core values offer a solid foundation and allow them to make meaningful changes in people's lives by providing the direction necessary to make the most significant impact for those in need within our Boise, Idaho community.
Safe spaces for members of our local community are at the core of their mission. The WCA is described by those who have benefitted from their existence as "dependable, inclusive, and compassionate." These advocates work behind the scenes to help hundreds of women and children annually, beginning with immediate shelter. They offer counseling sessions and answer the thousands of phone calls each year by traumatized abuse victims starting to get out of their situation.
WCA court advocates assisted the majority of the hundreds of protection orders filed in Ada County Court. Many, if not most of the women, would not be able to afford the help they need without the WCA grants that make the legal aid, counseling, and housing available.
The WCA's crisis program is an example of the best plan of action in the United States. Their program has evolved into one of the most vital, unduplicated, comprehensive programs making the WCA a top community leader and a true asset to the city of Boise in providing these critically needed services.