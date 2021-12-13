United Way Worldwide is a charity and grantor that improves education, strengthens financial stability, and makes communities healthier.
The United Way of Treasure Valley turns many avenues of generosity into tangible relief, creating a profound change in our community.
As an individual or an organization, you can get involved by volunteering or giving back to our local community.
There are so many ways to give back to the community. By donating your time, talent, or treasures, you can help a neighbor out. The United Way has unique ways to have an impact right here in the Treasure Valley.
Sobering statistics reveal that 40% of Idahoans are ALICE or Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. These individuals and families are working but struggling to make ends meet and afford the basic necessities. These gaps in income are where the United Way can help people directly.
Many nonprofits earn United Way grants
There are approximately 1,400 United Ways across the country. In addition, there are local nonprofits and programs outside of the United Way that are supported directly through cash grants by United Way of Treasure Valley.
Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for funding through the United Way of Treasure Valley Community Fund. Volunteer Vision Council members will review the applicants and make funding recommendations to the United Way Board of Directors. The Vision Councils and Board of Directors represent the community at large to guide the community impact in the areas of Education, Health, and Financial Stability.
Each year, United Way of Treasure Valley pools donations from the community into a Community Fund. All contributions to the Community Fund are invested right here in the Treasure Valley into the most needed education, health, and financial stability programs.
United Way of Treasure Valley's Community Fund's importance
When you donate to United Way of Treasure Valley's Community Fund, 100% of your donation stays right here in the Treasure Valley. Contributing to the Community Fund is the best way to make lasting change for local individuals and families. Your cash gift to the United Way Community Fund makes lasting change and benefits the entire community, not just one program, issue, or population.
Every program that benefits from the Community Fund must demonstrate measurable results and sound financial management.
You can choose to designate donations to any nonprofit agency that fits your needs. And you can donate today by clicking on the "Donate Now" link here: https://www.unitedwaytv.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=10
Some companies offer payroll deduction, an easy way to contribute. You decide a set amount to be taken out of your paycheck every pay period. A United Way of Treasure Valley workplace campaign unites employees in all offices or branches of a company. It allows them to donate and volunteer in a way that is meaningful to them. Many local employers host United Way Campaigns. It's because workplace campaigns build employee morale, and it's a great way to strengthen employee relationships.
United Way of Treasure Valley's Women United group
The United Way of Treasure Valley's Women United group was created in 2014 to inspire and organize caring volunteer women. Their goal is to help low-income and homeless youth succeed. They provide fun, effective ways to participate in projects that improve health, educational, and economic outcomes for families in our community.
The Homeless Student Basic Needs Pantry is one of the projects that the Women United members participate in with unique volunteer activities and high-level networking. Women United works hard to keep this pantry stocked and accessible to school counselors and homeless student liaisons.
Please help us lift up the 4,500 homeless students in our community by providing them with snacks, hygiene items, and other basic necessities. If you'd like to contribute to this pantry, you can do so by dropping off unexpired, easy-to-eat, shelf-stable food and hygiene products, or you can easily order from their Amazon Wishlist. https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1NW355O46JXAZ/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_3?_encoding=UTF8&type=wishlist&pldnSite=1
Other ways to donate to United Way of Treasure Valley
Did you know there are three ways to donate stocks and securities to United Way of Treasure Valley?
You can initiate a transfer through your broker, you can transfer securities directly to United Way by following directions on the website, or you can call them direct and we will provide you with personal assistance.
If you are 70 ½ years old or older, you can take advantage of a simple way to benefit United Way of Treasure Valley and receive tax benefits in return. The Donor Choice Program allows you to give up to $100,000 from your IRA directly to a qualified charity without having to pay income taxes on the gift. The transfer generates neither taxable income nor a tax deduction, so you benefit even if you do not itemize your deductions.
This holiday season for the United Way of Treasure Valley
Make time for the 5th Annual United Way Holiday Helper. Volunteers can sign up to build care packages for children experiencing homelessness in the Treasure Valley.
Space is limited, so head over to the sign-up link on the United Way site. https://www.unitedwaytv.org/civicrm/event/register?id=345&reset=1
Passive giving is easy with the Amazon Smile program. Amazon donates 0.5% of the price of your eligible AmazonSmile purchases to the charitable organization of your choice. Simply log in to shop through AmazonSmile.com and choose United Way of Treasure Valley.