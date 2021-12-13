Most everyone needs a mentor at some point in their lives. Treasure Valley students have The Mentoring Network, a group of well-placed volunteers and educated staff whose goal is to improve the lives of children from high-risk situations. They accomplish this by building friendships with responsible, caring adults who meet with their students one hour, once a week, directly on the school grounds.
Their success is tangible as attendance, grades, and behaviors improve across the board when a student in need can count on someone who cares to show up and be their friend.
The Mentoring Network serves five rural Idaho school districts in Nampa, Caldwell, Parma, Homedale, and Vallivue.
The program was founded by four people from separate school districts and was field tested for six years as The West Canyon Mentoring Project. The initial funding came through a State Department grant and a Federal (JUMP) grant through the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
And in 2005, they officially became a nonprofit. The team took on a new name, The Mentoring Network, Inc., to continue addressing the need in rural school districts for one-on-one school-based mentoring services.
The Mentoring Network continues to "shine"
Executive Director Donna Shines began with the nonprofit back in 2004, first as the project director for the West Canyon Mentoring Project in its final year of the Federal JUMP grant. Then, in the fall of 2005, she became the executive director for the newly formed nonprofit, The Mentoring Network, Inc.
Ms. Shine is a native to the Treasure Valley, enrolling at Utah State University, the University of Hawaii at Hilo, and graduating Boise State University with a degree in physical education (K-12) and an endorsement in Special Education K-12 after graduating high school in Caldwell.
Her work experience included the Boise Family YMCA in aquatics and fitness/wellness programming for 10 ½ years, followed by a management position at Court Sports Fitness Center in Caldwell for three years. Later she worked in special education, teaching at Caldwell High School for 12 years. Working with nonprofits and community organizations such as the Caldwell Rotary Club, Parma Lions Club, Special Olympics Idaho, Caldwell YMCA, and more enables Ms. Shine to expand The Mentoring network's reach in underserved schools.
Investing in children's futures is at the forefront of this nonprofit's mission, and positive differences add up to successful transitions to adulthood, where higher education and goal-oriented outcomes are a win-win for all in the state of Idaho.
How to volunteer and donate to The Mentoring Network
There are several ways to give to this organization that supports childrens' futures and offers a secure path to a successful future.
The gift of your time is invaluable. The organization needs responsible, caring individuals to serve as volunteers for kids in Elementary or Middle Schools in Caldwell, Homedale, Nampa, Parma, and Vallivue School Districts. All mentors must have a background check before any interactions.
The children enrolled in this program are by direct request from the student or a teacher referral. After completing the screening process, mentors will meet with their "mentees" for approximately one hour each week in a supervised school setting to foster the development of academic and social skills.
Each Mentor and Child will determine how to spend their hour best each week. For example, volunteer mentors can eat lunch with their assigned "mentee student," read with them, help with homework, play a game, or be present just to sit and talk.
In addition, the volunteer mentor can create activities or experiences that are meaningful to that student. And the school staff also gives one-on-one guidance and support as students pursue personal, family, and higher academic inquiries beyond middle and high school with their mentors. The program staff provides training and ongoing support for mentors, always available for questions or concerns. And the volunteer Mentor and their Child are only allowed contact at and during that hour each week at school.
If you are interested in becoming a mentor and feel qualified, please complete, sign and submit the application forms online https://www.mentoringnetworkid.org/become-a-mentor-1
The Mentoring Network does require three references from people who know you well; each reference provider should complete the Mentor Reference Form online. Once the application and references are in, there is a follow-up interview.
Financial donations allow The Mentoring Network, Inc. to expand their school-based, direct-to-youth mentoring, improving the life outcomes for vulnerable and disengaged children. You can select your gift and donate online. Please note that The Mentoring Network, Inc. uses Paypal to process all of their online donations. If you prefer to send your tax-deductible donation via post, you may mail it to:
The Mentoring Network, Inc.
PO Box 9412
Nampa, ID 83652
The cash gift ensures the ongoing efforts by Donna Shine and her team as underserved kids learn resilience skills, develop personal strengths, and increase their self-sufficiency. Your contribution is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
Also, you can passively donate with ease by signing up for two programs ahead of the busy holiday season.
You can link your Fred Meyers rewards card to The Mentoring Network, and they will donate a portion of what you buy to us to use to help our area youth. https://www.fredmeyer.com/topic/community-rewards-4 and use our nonprofit number (84466) to link. So every time you shop and use your Rewards Card, you donate to The Mentoring Network Program.
And Amazon Smile will donate to The Mentoring Network every time you purchase from them. Use their link: http://smile.amazon.com/ and put in our tax id number: 83-0430291. They will give 0.5% back to The Mentoring Network without adding any cost to your purchase.