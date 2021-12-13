For over 50 years, Terry Reilly Health Services has provided quality medical, dental, behavioral health, and pharmacy services to individuals and families across the Treasure Valley.
Anyone with health insurance knows too often, vision, mental health, dental, prescription drugs, and other "outside" medical needs are usually not covered, or barely so. This expense is hard enough for anyone who is working. For example, Medicare does not cover dental work for seniors. And for the homeless and those living below the poverty line, it's a reality that often creates emergencies because essential health maintenance and personal care are unobtainable.
Terry Reilly Health Services is a unique nonprofit created to fill in these coverage gaps and provide for those who have little to no means to see a counselor or get their teeth cleaned. The legacy of Terry Reilly was born from addressing the needs of a group of children and their families in the Seasonal Farmworker population of Nampa, Idaho. Many farmworkers lived in sub-standard conditions and had limited or virtually no access to healthcare and other social services.
The history of Terry Reilly
Mr. Reilly worked with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise to help provide services to rural farmworker communities. He set up in a large renovated house, which he named the Gente House (House of the People), and he began to research and address some of the community's needs.
Gente House grew in the scope of services provided, based on the immediate needs of the people. This neighborhood center for children included a tutoring program created by Mr. Reilly. This exposure to the working people elevated his awareness. He noticed that many of these children who came for tutoring had chronic conditions that were ignored or unable to be addressed for lack of funds. So Mr. Reilly enlisted a local pediatrician named Dr. Clarence McIntyre to volunteer his services, and together they opened a clinic in the back of Gente House. Their clinic opened on May 1st, 1971. And they assisted not just farmworkers but working poor people. And eventually, the growing homeless population of the Treasure Valley found its way to Mr. Reilly. With an increasing demand for services, a federal grant allowed the creation of Community Health Clinics, Inc.
Mr. Reilly and his family and several staff members purchased space in the Square Deal Grocery Store building, which remains the site of the original Nampa clinic.
Today, you can find Terry Reilly Health Services throughout the Treasure Valley thanks to Mr. Reilly's selfless work to raise awareness of the need for access to quality health care. In addition, Federal Qualified Health Care (FQHC) grants were given to them, allowing for the creation of clinics all over Ada, Canyon, and Owyhee counties.
Sadly, Mr. Reilly died in a 1986 plane crash while campaigning to become Idaho's Lieutenant Governor. In his honor, they changed the name of the organization to Terry Reilly Health Services. Today, the mission of Terry Reilly—based on each individual's finances—remains steadfast in providing no-cost and affordable medical, dental, and behavioral health clinics for everyone throughout the Treasure Valley.
What Terry Reilly Health Services offers
Since then, the organization has increased, evolving to serve low-income and uninsured individuals across the Treasure Valley.
Today Terry Reilly operates integrated medical, dental, and behavioral health clinics, including pharmacy services, across the Treasure Valley. The problem-solving strategies that built the organization up are still the soul of Terry Reilly's operations.
They partner with community leaders to create solutions to prevalent homelessness, drug addiction, food insecurity, and suicide rates.
The Treasure Valley is expanding so rapidly, yet the mission of Terry Reilly remains the same – providing medical, dental, behavioral health, and pharmacy services to everyone to create a healthy, thriving community. Their medical team offers personalized, convenient, and affordable patient-centered health care to everyone.
Clinical staff, including Board-Certified Physicians, Physical Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, and Registered Nurses, provide comprehensive primary care.
As a Joint Commission Accredited and NCQA certified patient-centered medical home, Terry Reilly offers a full range of health and wellness services to care for children, adults, and seniors in our community.
Dental care and services include exams and cleanings, x-rays, fillings, crowns, and bridges, plus more complex oral surgery like extractions, including wisdom teeth, root canal therapy, and other minor oral surgery plus diabetes oral health care, prenatal oral health care, and pediatric oral health care.
Terry Reilly's Behavioral Health services foster strong and healthy individuals and families through evidence-based programs. Due to their behavioral health professionals, Terry Reilly is a leader in quality behavioral health care within the region. These programs include education, treatment, and case management programs. In addition, qualified psychiatric nurse practitioners also offer personalized psychiatric medication management.
They offer the SANE Solutions program, which helps individuals and families heal from the trauma of sexual abuse. Their program gives clients the tools to live healthy and prosperous lives following trauma. They also work with sexual offenders and domestic batterers to end the cycle of abuse and prevent further trauma.
How to give to Terry Reilly Health Services
Individual donations are gratefully accepted and can be made either incrementally by monthly contributions or a one-time gift.
For many of these patients, the access to care that Terry Reilly provides is crucial to their ability to live, provide for their families, and live healthy lives. Their core belief is that everyone should have access to affordable healthcare, and no one in Idaho should do without prescription drugs, medical, mental, or dental care.
