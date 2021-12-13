St. Vincent de Paul SW Idaho is a public charity with a fascinating history. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul began over 150 years after Saint Vincent's death. Frederic Ozanam founded the Society, and he named it after St. Vincent de Paul. Ozanam was devoted to St. Vincent, the patron saint of charitable societies. He modeled the Society on his call to "see Christ in the poor and to be Christ to the poor." The Society of St. Vincent de Paul members continue to honor his legacy by alleviating poverty and hunger.
Today, St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho's goal is to prevent homelessness. They know that over 40% of Idahoans struggle to make ends meet. Many don't have a safety net and are one financial crisis from homelessness.
That's why St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho works with families and individuals before they lose their homes and face the streets - proactively preventing homelessness. Then, when people need help, they'll be there. St. Vincent de Paul serves everyone.
The Reach of SVDP
How they accomplish this goal is a varied effort and impressive in scale and scope. Through generous donations from individuals and companies, they tackle food insecurity and hunger through their extensive pantry locations throughout the Treasure Valley.
They offer hands-on reentry programs and mentoring for returning citizens, supporting them as they reintegrate back into society. In addition, SVDP gives vouchers for clothing and home goods, and furniture to those who qualify. They have a prescription drug relief program and a Help Line to call for immediate financial assistance. And they have expanded their mobile pantry system, offering targeted meals for seniors and working with other nonprofits in their Overland kitchen to feed the hungry.
St. Vincent de Paul helps neighbors in need with housing expenses, food, clothing, furniture, and other basic human needs. SVDP served 24,182 people in person-to-person visits in the past year and distributed $519,320 in direct financial aid. Furthermore, they provided millions more in groceries, clothes, bicycles, and other vital necessities. This work has been made possible since the 1940s through the generous support of the Treasure Valley community.
And with corporate donors and partners and private donations, St. Vincent de Paul can accomplish their mission of preventing homelessness without any taxpayer money. St. Vincent de Paul has seen the demand rise for their annual Toy Voucher Store Program, Thanksgiving Box Program, and other outreaches in the community. In addition, the 24-hour helpline allows any neighbors in need to reach out for help.
Part of the expansion in their already extensive food pantry system is beefing up the Mobile Food Pantries. The mobile unit enables SVDP to reach further into food deserts and depressed neighborhoods with the greatest poverty and lack of transportation. They provide nutritious foods to refugees, seniors, single moms, families out of work, and other vulnerable community members.
Alleviating poverty in the Treasure Valley
How to donate to SVDP
You can donate your gently used clothing, furniture, and other household items to St. Vincent de Paul. Those donations make it possible for St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho to assist our neighbors in need through sales in their thrift stores and for the voucher program. These gently used goods enable SVDP to offer low or no-cost clothing, furniture, and household items.
The Thanksgiving Box program has been going for 45 years, the annual Thanksgiving food box outreach program for those less fortunate in the Treasure Valley. The Box program is a family-to-family act of charity. So one family can share the tradition of Thanksgiving with families in need. A food box includes a turkey of at least 10 pounds, 10 pounds of potatoes, a roasting pan, and all the trimmings to deliver a proper Thanksgiving meal for four to six people. You can make a financial contribution to SVDP, and the cost of a complete meal for four to six people is $60. To contribute financially, click the Financial Donation button.
Every year, St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho opens the Christmas Toy Store to families in need who cannot afford to purchase Christmas Gifts for their children.
In partnership with local school counselors in Ada and Canyon County, SVDP provides gifts at no out-of-pocket cost to families with children ages 0-18 to shop at their Christmas Toy Store. Their volunteers screen and pre-register each family over the phone. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, families in need can pre-register to shop at the Christmas Toy Store. Volunteers answer incoming calls and make reservations to help parents provide Christmas gifts for their children. Once registered, families can pick out unwrapped gifts at the Christmas Toy Store from November 29th – December 17th.
And donations can be earmarked for the SVDP reentry program. Reentry Services is a nexus of services specifically for returning citizens. Led by Mark Renick, the Reentry Conference is an interfaith group providing services to women and men recently released from prison or jail. The volunteers and staff visit returning citizens and offer an understanding ear and referrals and rent, clothing, and transportation support. This group works with returning citizens in Ada and Canyon Counties.