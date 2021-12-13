Known worldwide, the Ronald McDonald House Charities has a beautiful location in Boise, Idaho, adjacent to St. Luke's Children's Hospital. The House is a global institution, but all the money donated to Idaho's charity House stays local.
The 40,000 square foot House is across the street from St. Luke's and is also a short drive from Saint Alphonsus, allowing families to stay near their sick child. These temporary living quarters provide round-the-clock services to families, allowing them to keep the focus on their ill or injured children.
The purpose of the Ronald McDonald House Charities for Idaho is to provide a comforting and secure place where families can stay when they have a sick child in the hospital. The length of time can range from overnight to months at a time.
The Idaho Ronald McDonald House serves families with a seriously ill or injured child being treated at a Boise area medical facility. The house placement is a crucial factor for anyone in need of this service. St. Luke's Children's Hospital is a walk across the street. The Ronald McDonald House nonprofit was able to work around COVID when the hospitals restricted visitors, so someone has a place to stay when visiting the child at the hospital. The facility still practices safe distancing and other protocols designed to keep everyone safe.
The year 2021 was a big one for the Ronald McDonald House Charities for Idaho. Their new location has a capacity of 47 rooms, up 30 rooms from its previous footprint. Many people do not realize that extended family can be accommodated too, older children and aunts/uncles or grandparents. And the House accommodates approximately 21–25 families each day, staying an average of 10 nights. The House is has been COVID careful by keeping empty rooms between each family to comply with social distancing.
The House amenities also provide a comfortable and supportive place to stay in the Boise area, where support, care, understanding, and compassion from staff, volunteers, and other families are on the premises. The House is a beacon of stress relief for so many families who cannot shoulder the burden of out-of-pocket temporary living quarters and gives everyone peace of mind for the proximity to the hospital.
All year round and even during the holidays, Ronald McDonald House Charities for Idaho has a wish list available online — rmhcidaho.org — updated monthly. Often, items can be purchased online and sent directly to the House. Hygiene products, crossword puzzles, and even snacks that are easy to pack/grab and go are always appreciated.
Donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities are kept in the state and give families a safety net during times of need. The House will ask families who can pay for a nightly $10 donation, but families are not required to pay that. Volunteers and donors can also provide ready-to-eat meals or donations through restaurant delivery gift cards that are always in need.
To be eligible to stay at the Idaho Ronald McDonald House, families must have a referral from a physician or a social worker and include a parent or legal guardian who has a child 18 years of age or younger receiving treatment at a Boise medical facility.
The room can accommodate four adults maximum. Any under 18-year-old children must be supervised at all times, and the family must reside outside of Ada County, Idaho. The House does not take reservations, and check-in must be before 8:30 pm. No smoking is allowed in the House, and all must be respectful and tolerant of other families who are equally concerned about the well-being of their children.
The current wish list includes household supplies, coffee, snack supplies, travel size lotion, body wash, and deodorant, cooking spices and herbs, cooking spray, grocery gift cards, restaurant gift cards, and those willing to sponsor a delivered restaurant meal to a group of 10-12 people.
Donations can be brought over to the Idaho Ronald McDonald House (139 E. Warm Springs Ave. Boise, ID 83712) between 9 am and 6 pm, seven days a week. Please call ahead of time if you have a large donation.
Donors can also safely shop the House's online wish list and send the items directly to the House. All items must be new and in original packaging. The House does not accept expired food.
And some good news as the next Red Shoes Shindig fundraiser for 2022 is on and scheduled at the JUMP Center. Thank you to everyone for supporting the 2021 Virtual Red Shoe Shindig. Please save the date for the in-person third annual Red Shoe Shindig on February 24, 2022.
And lastly, McDonald's Restaurants have made it easy for more year-round giving. Their Round-Up for RMHC is an easy new way to give. McDonald's has launched a program that allows customers the opportunity to round-up their purchase to the nearest dollar (regardless of payment method) in addition to other fundraising opportunities that may be available throughout the year. Round-up for RMHC is a national 365-day-per-year fundraising program featured right in their restaurants. So, consider giving a small donation right when you order by rounding up your total to the nearest dollar. Choose to Round-Up your total during checkout. Let a Crew Member know you would like to "Round-Up" when you place your order. The small donations add up, and the amount those coins help children and families is truly amazing. Each year, thousands of dollars are raised through these Donation Boxes at McDonald's restaurants throughout Idaho to directly benefit RMHC of Idaho.