The Holidays bring added financial and emotional stress to families living in poverty, this year the need is even greater, but the Nampa Salvation Army is here to help. Red Kettle season is in full swing, according to their website some kettles can raise nearly $10,000 each year to fund the programs that change lives. This year, they are also offering a Virtual Red Kettle online on their official website. Red Kettles and Bell Ringing is just one of the many ways the Nampa Salvation Army gives back during the holiday season. “So many people are in need of services,” says spokesperson Marjorie Potter. Nampa Salvation Army Corps is collecting food, funds, and toys to support holiday traditions. At the beginning of November, they opened their Coat Drive to help supply local children and families with gently-used coats and winter accessories to keep warm during the harsher winter months. Toys for Joy is now in its 99th year, the nonprofit effort to supply Christmas presents for children and their families. Members in the community need to make appointments and select their gifts but a total of over 700 is anticipated. “That’s probably over 2,000 children,” said Potter. To help secure toy donations community members are also invited to participate in the Angel Tree Program, a partnership with Fred Meyer and Walmart. Community members can select a tag from a tree located in each store or purchase something of their choosing and leave it with the store or drop it off at the Nampa Salvation Army Corps Building. Purchases can also be made online through angeltree.org and shipped directly. You can help ‘Rescue Christmas. The Nampa Salvation Army is also preparing holiday food boxes, with classics like turkey, stuffing, and other traditional items. Through generous donations and volunteer efforts, the Nampa Salvation Army is able to help support community members in need. “The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church,” their website states. “Its message is based on the Bible Its ministry is motivated by the Love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.” Potter said that line rings especially true for her. “We don’t discriminate against anybody.” Potty said. “There’s no ties or hoops you have to jump through for service; as long as we have the means, we help anybody that needs help.” William Booth founded The Salvation Army in 1865 with Christian principles. Today, with guidance by religious leads, the nonprofit also receives federal funding to assist in upholding its services. Food pantry, day shelter, but more Unique to the Nampa corps is the Salvation Army Community Family Shelter, which offers meals and resources like laundry, showers, and assistance job searching. Prior to Covid-19, folks could stay in the day resource center all day and take care of whatever they needed to. “Things harder to take care of on the street” Potter described. The Shelter provides families a place to stay together, striving to keep families together, meaning men and teenage children won’t be separated from their female family members. “Family is a situation that falls through the cracks” Potter said, “In each room, a family stays together.” The Shelter houses 14 rooms with four beds per room. Additionally, the Rapid Rehousing initiative supports those in need to get into their own homes. Through the 12-month program, participants take life skill classes to help with the process. However, a lot of the time, it’s harder to get people placed in a home right away, Potter said. The shelter operates during the coldest months of the year and receives funding for those efforts. The Shelter also offers an after-school program that operates from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. and follows school schedules it hosts 40-50 children, where they provide free time, snacks, and homework help. The pandemic caused the after-school program to shut down last year, on top of a growing population in Nampa and the surrounding areas, more and more parents are in need of help. A Summer camp program is also offered, operating around 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. “It’s there to fill the gap from right when school stops,” Potter said. “It’s really to help parents that are low-income, there are scholarships as well to help so they can work and keep their kids involved during the summer and after school.” The Nampa Salvation Army hosts a school supplies drive every Fall to fill backpacks, nearly 550 backpacks are given out to those who sign-up. The Food Pantry, pivotal for some in the community is located off the administration building, it’s a partner of the Idaho Foodbank and gives out 50-60 boxes a day four days a week. “We've noticed it across the board, all of our shelters have seen an increased need, our food pantries have seen an increased need, sometimes from people who have never had to ask for help before.” said Allison Struck, Nampa Salvation Army Corps officer. Nampa Salvation Army also offers utility assistance through partnerships with Idaho Power and the City of Nampa. Nampa Salvation Army is a one-stop-shop that assesses what the needs are for those seeking services in the community and how it can help; for example, coordinators submit paperwork on behalf of families and individuals to all housing agencies that they could qualify for. The nonprofit also offers mental health services, including in-house counseling. The goal is to help people “get over the hurdles they have keeping them from getting housed.” Potter said. For more information check out nampa.salvationarmy.org