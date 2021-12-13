The Nampa Family Justice Center and Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho assists domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault victims.
Since its opening in 2005, the NFJC has grown exponentially nationally and internationally and has served as a model program for other cities looking to open a Family Justice Center. In January 2009, the Nampa Family Justice Center was awarded national accreditation by the National Children's Alliance as an accredited Children's Advocacy Center (CAC). The NFJC is the only President's Family Justice Center Initiative site of the original fifteen to gain this accreditation.
Their symbol is the Lotus Blossom, which signifies endurance and hope. Beauty that grows out of muddy water and rises above the surface to bloom with remarkable beauty.
That defines their work at the Nampa Family Justice Center, as they help women, children, men, and the elderly escape a terrible situation and give them the resources to rise above it to bloom with the full potential they always had inside.
The Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho supports of work of the Nampa Family Justice Center. The Nampa Family Justice Center's mission is to promote safety, self-sufficiency, hope, and healing to those affected by abuse.
As the Family Justice Center Foundation, the money raised and donated goes to the clients, helping them get through it all at the Nampa Family Justice Center. The goal is for them to live healthy, safe, violence-free lives.
Licensed counselors are available at the Nampa center. Angela Weekes is the president of the Family Justice Center, and her podcasts explain in great detail the origins of the Center and the extensive work they do.
How It All Began
The Family Justice Center Foundation began from one woman's observation of tragedy close to home. Detective Angela Weekes started conceptualizing a place for abuse victims back in 2001 when her work with the Nampa Police Department revealed the community had a terrible problem. She saw the impact of family violence first-hand within five months, as three little girls came into her life under tragic circumstances in the Spring of that year.
Detective Weekes had her first homicide investigation, and it was for a four-month-old baby girl whose father had suffocated who had an unreported history of domestic violence. Five months later, she would respond to an incident involving an 11-month-old girl whose babysitter violently shook. These shakings would leave her blind, unable to speak, and unable to walk independently. Then, two short weeks later, she was investigating the homicide of another little girl just short of three years of age who had died from blunt force trauma. Her abuser had a significant history of domestic violence and violated a no-contact order when he murdered her.
Det. Weekes was determined not to have these cases be in vain, and she wanted their lives to profoundly impact the outcomes for others in similar situations and make a change in the community to strengthen the impact of the police and help victims often worn down by their abusers to come forward and see a way out.
She wanted to do things differently by making a marked impact on family violence. Weekes worked to educate herself, her department, and her community. And in 2003, Weekes had the opportunity to attend a conference in San Diego, California, and toured the first Family Justice Center. And that night in her hotel room, she wrote an eight-page strategic plan of how Nampa could create its partnership of city, county, and state agencies by opening its own Family Justice Center and bringing a new level of holistic healing to the Treasure Valley.
And within a few months, a community meeting was held where all the parties who could make a difference discussed the concept of the Family Justice Center. This action brought Detective Weeke's dream closer to reality. Then, a community development block grant was awarded to finance the creation, and the city-owned building in downtown Nampa was made available to this fledgling nonprofit.
In October 2003, President Bush announced the President's Family Justice Center Initiative, which would fund fifteen pilot projects across the country that would become the model of the Family Justice Center movement. And Nampa was selected as one of these sites. The initiative team worked for two years before their doors opened. Today, the Nampa Family Justice Center partners with agencies that provide holistic services to unravel domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, elder abuse, stalking, and sex trafficking victims.
Their innovative approach to assisting abuse victims serves over thirty-six thousand four hundred adults and nearly fifteen thousand children with a unique process. Their holistic mission is to promote safety, self-sufficiency, hope, and healing to those affected by abuse.
Their agency has added cameras, high-risk teams, case managers, trauma-trained counselors, various support groups, offers a pathway out of an abusive life, and provides an avenue for someone in danger to make the changes needed to transform their lives in multitudes of ways.
How to give to Family Justice Center Foundation
There are several ways to give to the Family Justice Center Foundation. Their immediate need is for volunteers and operating funds to keep up with the increased demand for their services. Domestic abuse is an underreported problem. The victims are worn down and need so much help. Sometimes abuse victims get out with just the clothes on their backs. Getting someone out of a bad living situation and shelter, rehouse, counsel, and help get them stable enough to work and regain an everyday life requires a lot of effort and money.
For cash gifts, you can "Adopt a room," Adopt a family for Christmas 2021," or give to the general fund or Camp Hope by clicking here https://fjcfoundationofidaho.kindful.com/