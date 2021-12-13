“The mission of the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens” according to their website. Boys and Girls Club of Nampa’s main site has the capacity to serve 229 children a day 230 days a year in a safe and positive environment. This Fall Nampa Boys & Girls Club welcomed their new site in Caldwell. The club was able to open in part because of a $1 million grant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. “We’re really excited that we’re able to provide service in Caldwell,” said Melissa Gentry the club’s Executive Director, something the community had been asking about for quite some time. The new site, located at Indian Creek Academy serves up to 150 students. The program serves students in grades K-5, with hopes of expanding to serve middle school and high school students eventually like their sister site in Nampa. The program serves a great need in the community for affordable care for families in need. “We’re ready to grow and the community needs us to grow,” Gentry said. The Nampa Boys & Girls Club has been fortunate to partner with the Nampa School District, through this partnership Nampa schools offer “mini-sites” that expand programs at their facilities. Together they are looking towards a Grant Application form The State Department of Education that will help expand Out of School Time Programs that would be a great extension of their current services in the community. Clubs provide a fun, safe, and constructive environment for kids and teens during out-of-school hours. Through engaging programs focused on academics, health and leaderships youth are inspired to be their best selves with the help of trained staff and motivated mentors. Through fundraising, donations, and grants the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa is able to keep costs low to support local families in need, expand their programs, and provide a safe and comfortable place for kids of all ages. For more information visit http://www.bgcnampa.org/ or https://www.bgca.org/
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!