Housing is an enormous problem facing many people in the Treasure Valley. LEAP Housing Solutions offers a unique path to homeownership and is a Boise-based nonprofit that develops and preserves affordable housing while providing supportive services across several programs.
LEAP Housing Solutions programs focus on one common goal, increasing housing stability for Treasure Valley residents across the housing spectrum.
LEAP Mission
LEAP Housing is a Boise-based nonprofit that believes all people deserve an opportunity to access a safe, stable, and affordable home. LEAP believes that communities transform with hope, connection, and secure housing.
Its mission is to develop and preserve affordable housing while providing empowering services that lead to greater housing stability. In addition, the community benefits from more homeownership opportunities for families.
LEAP accomplishes its mission in five ways: Operation of a temporary housing program as a soft landing. Connection of renters to home buying resources. Research on affordable housing trends and solutions. Development and management of affordable housing and the preservation of existing affordable housing.
Understanding the needs of the community is at the forefront of LEAP Housing Solutions. They find opportunities for limited-income individuals to gain generational wealth through homeownership.
Using Affirmative Fair Housing Marketing, LEAP can identify and market to those least likely to apply for housing—including people with disabilities, people of color, and minorities.
LEAP understands that many are limited in English and provides instructional materials and presentations in various languages such as Swahili, Arabic, Spanish, and Kinyarwanda.
For refugees, LEAP has created linguistically appropriate experiences by ensuring interpretation is available. And they offer comfortable, secure, and clean temporary housing for people arriving through the resettlement.
LEAP addresses an immediate need
Just in the last decade, the Treasure Valley has seen some real estate trends which are concerning. For example, one in three Boise households is considered low income, according to the City of Boise's Consolidated Plan studies.
There has been a 75% increase in the median sales price of a single-family home in the Treasure Valley versus a median family income increase of 18%, rapidly pricing individuals out of the market.
And with the current minimum wage ($7.25) in Idaho, this issue is forcing many people into unworkable solutions and even financially induced homelessness.
LEAP's newest program, the LEAP Housing Trust, is a bold new way to combat the skyrocketing home prices and stagnant wages, limiting access to home buying opportunities for many Idaho families and residents.
The Trust creates homes with affordable sales prices to households who are considered low income or earn 80% of the area median income, with those homes staying affordable forever.
The LEAP Housing Trust has three significant benefits for the first-time buyer. First, it creates an opportunity to find affordable homes, allows the homeowner to build equity, and keeps the property affordable forever.
LEAP does this by allowing the homeowners to purchase just the home and not the land. This makes the transaction affordable, and the land remains owned by the Trust. And homeowners build equity on their homes, including any improvements made.
LEAP Trust examples
Housing affordability issues impact Idahoans across the state, from the panhandle in North Idaho to the southern corner of East Idaho.
Unfortunately, the Idaho real estate market feels like a runaway train that no one can catch up to and is a massive block to first-time homeownership. People work hard and yet worry about how they can afford to own a home on their salaries while paying school debt and child care costs.
In January 2021, the medium home sales price in Ada County was valued at $454,000. The first community in the LEAP Housing Trust, Caritas Commons, was priced below $300,000.
LEAP is the only Idaho nonprofit that created the first housing trust that gives new home buyers leverage and a chance at an affordable price.
How your donations work
LEAP is a rallying point for those who want to build housing solutions creatively and collectively. LEAP's program builds and finds homes designed for families who happened to make 80 percent or less of the area median income.
The housing trust acquires land through donations and private sales and that land is owned by the Trust forever.
Then, LEAP builds homes on that land, and LEAP sells homes to income-qualified buyers at below-market prices because the home buyers never buy the land, just the house.
When buyers sell their homes, they'll get a portion of the profits and increase their savings. Their sales price will be determined in part by their contract and the improvements they've made to the home. And the Trust will work with them every step of the way.
LEAP Housing Trust relies on donations and has received support from Saint Alphonsus, Blue Cross, the Harry Morrison Foundation, Federal Home Loan Bank, and a handful of other private donors. Last year, they raised $2.1 million for the Trust Capital Campaign, providing complete funding for start-up land and construction costs.
In October 2021, LEAP CEO Bart Cochran and Board Member Jerry Brady started a driving tour of small communities needing affordable housing. They visited six communities to meet with innovators and leaders pushing for affordable housing in their communities.
How to donate
There are several ways you can contribute to helping other families get a leg up and into the housing market, ensuring all local people can live and help the Treasure Valley remain a place where affordable living is not a dream but a reality.
Financial gifts can be set for monthly draws or one-time donations.
Land gifts for housing purposes are another way to give. Do you have land that you want to utilize for affordable housing? By donating to the LEAP Trust, you can change a family's future forever.