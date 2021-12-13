Interfaith Sanctuary's mission is to ensure the homeless are taken care of, that they're warm and safe, and have access to opportunity, and to move out of homelessness. To know Interfaith Sanctuary and the shelter's history is a slice of Boise's unique "small town, big city" culture.
Over time, many faiths and backgrounds came together to create a needed safe place for the city's most vulnerable people. Interfaith Sanctuary began as an idea shared by many different faith leaders back in 2005 as a rapid response from a wide swath of local faith leaders to create winter shelter for the homeless.
The shelter then and now serves people of all ages and backgrounds. Guests arrive with many stories of their struggles — addiction, mental health issues, financial crises that obliterated a tenuous safety net.
The first shelter was initially proposed as a tent on the Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel grounds. Then the homeless shelter turned to the Boise First Congregational United Church of Christ. With bedding provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and oversight and guidance from Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian, they secured a permanent location with the help of General contractor Nick Guho. He offered free use of a warehouse at 14th and Jefferson. The shelter rotated locations through Downtown Boise churches for five or six weeks, then set up in the former Carnegie Library building. Finally, in 2007, Interfaith Sanctuary became a year-round facility. Their new home was the current River Street location, purchased with financial support from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise and Idaho Housing and Finance.
Executive director Jodi Peterson-Stigers says the shelter needs now are more significant than ever as Greater Boise's population swells. She said: "Currently, Interfaith Sanctuary serves 140 single men and women at our downtown emergency shelter. In addition, we house families with children, seniors, and our most medically fragile at our hotel shelter location, serving up to 100 guests per night."
And the COVID-19 challenges have tested the resolve of the staff and the guests alike, with great care taken to mitigate any widespread infections. Peterson said: "Since March of 2020, Interfaith Sanctuary has grown from one emergency shelter serving the needs of our single men and women and families with children to four shelter programs pushing our budget from 1.2 million to 1.8 million. We are proud to be able to serve in so many ways, but it has put stress on our operations, staffing and finances."
The current shelter programs include Shelter #1, the Emergency Shelter designed to house single men and women. Shelter #2 is for the growing demographic of families with children and the most medically fragile guests, all sheltered at a hotel. Shelter #3 serves the homeless who have tested positive to COVID 19. Peterson-Stigers said: "The guests are quarantined safely at a separate hotel location where we provide private rooms, nutrition, case management, and medical rounding through a partnership with Family Medicine Residency of Idaho. This funding pays for the monthly rental costs to serve our families, seniors, and medically fragile at the hotel site."
And lastly, Shelter #4 offers daytime shelter services. This shelter was in the old Foothills Arts & Science Building in Downtown Boise in 2020; it relocated to the backside of Interfaith Sanctuary.
With the winter months on our doorstep, the warming shelter expansion becomes a dual effort between Corpus Christi, a daytime shelter, and Interfaith Sanctuary. They have partnered up to create heated tent space on the backside of both of their properties to help support daytime shelter needs.
Interfaith Sanctuary today
Case management services and the preschool program on-site have expanded as the guest population has increased steadily.
Peterson-Stigers says: "Our hotel program has a full team of staff helping to operate the senior, medical, and family programming. We have a family case management team and an Educational specialist working to bring early education to our little ones and support our school-age kids with activities, tutorings, groups, and more. Our Senior Case Manager is in charge of medical support plus fun activities including bingo, poker, movie nights, and field trips."
Programs continue that have proven successful, such as Project Recovery, Project Well-Being, and Artist in Residence. Many of the shelter guests have various artistic talents and musical abilities, and skills. Peterson-Stigers has steered them into creative endeavors. She said: "Our Shelter culture is very vibrant. Our guests come from so many walks of life, and our programming helps to reveal their special gifts. Our shelter is home to artists, musicians, writers, poets, songwriters, and they are grateful for the access we provide them to their craft."
One of the daunting challenges the shelter has addressed over the years is providing a hot meal to shelter guests. Volunteers bring in food frequently, with specific churches and faiths taking over bigger holiday meals. Peterson-Stigers said: "The food truck—thanks to an amazing donation from True Hope Church—has increased our bandwidth to store and serve more meals now. We have also created a food service training program that allows our guests to get on-site job training while helping us prepare, reheat, and serve our guests. Life's Kitchen and City of Good continue to be wonderful food partners."
How to donate to Interfaith Sanctuary
Financial donations are at the very top of the list. Peterson-Stigers said: "There is always a great opportunity to donate right on our website at interfaithsanctuary.org. Just click on the donate button."
Peterson-Stigers said: "Interfaith Sanctuary has been a low barrier congregate shelter since its founding in 2005. Together we have served single men and women and families with children with grace, dignity, and respect. Our wrap-around programs, success stories, and shelter practices have shown us that our model creates a safe space that allows our guests to thrive and move forward."
She added: "This time of year, the gift of shelter is the best way to give. You can sponsor a night, a week, and a month or a year of shelter. It makes a wonderful holiday gift. We create special certificates that let the recipient know that this certificate represents this many nights of safe shelter for guests at Interfaith Sanctuary. Please purchase them online."
Other needs include volunteers and specific items. Peterson-Stigers said: "Holiday Helpers to make our season bright, mittens, gloves, scarves, hats, warm under layers, socks, hand and feet warmers, winter coats for all shapes and sizes, winter boots- all shapes and sizes."
The 2021 Xtreme Holiday Xtravaganza
Peterson-Stigers said: "The Xtreme will be virtual in 2021 with a special Xtreme from our Kitchen. We will be hosting it as a live Facebook event."
To donate money and to volunteer, you can sign up online at interfaithsanctuary.org.