This unique nonprofit acts as a solutions hub helping all the skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation care, hospices, hospitals, and more get the direct assistance needed to facilitate Medicare and Medicaid claims and help lobby for Medicare and Medicaid benefits for people who are staying in these places.
They help the facilities with the disabled and seniors with Medicaid rates and simplify billing for all the payer sources. They support these facilities by hosting educational seminars, offering life safety classes, and offering other educational opportunities and workshops. Idaho Healthcare Association brings in qualified speakers who are experts in these issues, and they work with Idaho legislators to directly aid constituents.
In a nutshell, the Idaho Healthcare Association helps the system work better for anyone in a skilled nursing facility.
The Idaho Health Care Association is a dedicated and quality-driven, innovative, and efficient healthcare system that touches many lives here in Idaho. Especially of every Idahoan in their care. They improve lives and deliver the solutions for expert quality care.
They work with Intermediate Care Facilities for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF/ID), Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF), ambulatory surgery centers, End-Stage Renal Disease centers (dialysis), home health agencies, hospices, hospitals, outpatient physical therapy/outpatient speech pathology centers, and rural health clinics with Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Various Idaho Department of Health and Welfare centers supervised by the Bureau of Facility Standards
The Idaho Health Care Association works with facilities, health professionals, and patients. A tutorial in the various types of short and long-term care facilities is helpful to see the scope of their reach.
State-only programs are state-licensed or state-certified to provide care and services to a designated population. In most cases, the payment source is either private pay or Medicaid.
Residential Care or Assisted Living Facilities for seniors include any facility or residence but named and operated on either a profit or nonprofit basis to provide the necessary supervision, personal assistance, meals, and lodging to three or more elderly adults not related to the owner.
A Long Term Care/Skilled Nursing Facility's design and function address the health needs of two or more elderly or disabled individuals who, at a minimum, require inpatient care and services for twenty-four or more consecutive hours.
Certified Family Homes delivers a safe, family-style living environment for adults who need assistance with daily living activities but do not require a more restrictive institutional setting. Usually, there are one or two adult residents in a Certified Family Home. Each resident has a tailored care plan designed to meet their needs allowing them to participate in community activities. A provider manages the home, has received the appropriate training, and demonstrated the knowledge and experience to provide safe and effective services to the residents. There are over 1800 Certified Family Homes in communities across Idaho.
The Intermediate Care Facilities for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF/ID) addresses at least four or more individuals with developmental disabilities or related conditions requiring twenty-four-hour supportive and treatment services. The primary purpose of the facility is to provide for the health and rehabilitative needs of the individuals residing at the facility to maximize the individual's independence and maintain functioning to the maximum extent possible in the presence of degenerative conditions.
Inpatient care treats unstable or chronic health problems with daily professional nursing supervision and licensed nursing care; Restorative; Rehabilitative care offers assistance for an individual's daily living needs. Regular medical supervision is necessary but typically not needed daily.
Developmental Disabilities Agencies provide developmental therapy, home- and community-based services, occupational therapy, physical therapy, psychotherapy, and speech and hearing therapy.
Residential Habilitation Agencies are individually-tailored services and support furnished to eligible participants. They assist them in residing successfully in their own homes, families, or alternate family homes.
How to give to Idaho Healthcare Association
The agency has several scholarships made available each year. But the Dorothy Witmer scholarship is a unique opportunity for those who want to give to this nonprofit to see a worthy nursing school candidate through graduation.
The IHCA scholarship that bears the name of Dorothy Marie Abbott Witmer has a deep backstory. Witmer was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and grew up in a large Catholic family during the Depression. She was an excellent student and earned a $300 scholarship that was her entry to the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing. Three years of education and experiences at PGH prepared her for entry into the United States Air Force in 1951. In 1953, she was assigned to the 801st Medical Air Evacuation Squadron (MAES) and stationed in Tachikawa, Japan as a Flight Nurse participating in the evacuation of South Korean soldiers during the Korean War. She returned stateside and enrolled in Nursing School at Villanova University, graduated in 1957, and applied for graduate school in Public Health Nursing at Catholic University in Washington D.C. Back in active duty, she was reassigned to Olmstead AFB and promoted to Captain. A lucrative position in Minot AFB lured her to North Dakota, which led to her meeting her future husband.
Witmer traveled the world with her family, reassigned from Minot AFB to Fairchild AFB in Spokane, WA; Westover AFB, MA; Lajes AFB Azores, Portugal; Dyess AFB in Abilene, TX; Chanute AFB in Rantoul, IL; and finally Incirlik AFB in Adana, Turkey. Sadly her husband Joe passed away on active duty in December of 1976. Despite this hardship and losing a child, Witmer rallied and finished her Master's in Public Health at the University of Illinois while raising the rest of her children. Eventually, Boise, Idaho, was where the Witmer family settled.
Witmer taught Vocational Health Occupations at the Boise School District to high-schoolers until 1985 and earned her Doctorate. The Nebraska State Division of Vocational Education for Health Occupations hired her, and she grew and strengthened the program. She also completed and published a book in 1990: The Geriatric Nursing Assistant. In March of 1991, Witmer headed back to Idaho and was hired by the Idaho State Department of Education as Supervisor for Health Occupations Education (HOE) for vocational programs. Under her tenure, programs increased by nearly 700%. During her six years, she developed 30+ health occupations curricula. In 1992, she spent seven years creating the BSU Outreach Division Instructor Development Course that taught students how to teach. In 1996, she was on the Board of Directors for the Professional-Technical Education Foundation, creating scholarship opportunities for students and teachers to work on their skills, educating the state legislature on the needs of the state for their appropriations. In addition, she established the St. John's Parish Nursing program at St. John's Cathedral.
The Idaho Healthcare Association and her loving family ask that you please donate to the scholarship fund established in Dorothy's name by the Idaho Health Care Association:
IHCA Foundation
Dorothy Witmer Scholarship
1524 W. Cayuse Creek Drive, Meridian, ID 83646.
For more information concerning IHCA, Facility, and Associate memberships, contact them directly at 208-343-9735.