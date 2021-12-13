The Idaho Foodbank is an independent, donor-supported, nonprofit organization founded in 1984. The Idaho Food Bank serves the state of Idaho by addressing food insecurity and reinforcing resilience and health.
The Idaho Foodbank is a statewide distributor for food assistance to partners across the state. The Idaho Foodbank distributes over a million meals of food each month to Idaho families through a network of more than 465 community-based charitable partners throughout Idaho. Those partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, schools, and senior centers, and it is the largest distributor of free food assistance in Idaho.
The Idaho Food Bank has warehouses in Boise, Lewiston, and Pocatello. The Idaho Foodbank also operates several partnership-based programs that help promote healthy families and communities through educational and direct-service classes and workshops.
President and CEO Karen Vauk oversees this enormous organization that provides food assistance to so many Idahoans.
This past summer, the Idaho Business Review hosted the CEO of Influence 2021 Award, and Vauk was one of the 20 honorees. Vauk also received the Idaho Business Review's Woman of the Year award in 2012.
Integrity, dignity, agility, and collaboration are core values for The Idaho Foodbank. The nonprofit prides itself in treating fellow Idahoans experiencing tough times with dignity and relies on their generous donors to keep citizens of the state food secure. The team approach with donors and partners in distribution ensures that anyone in Idaho who is struggling knows that there's immediate help and someone who cares.
The global pandemic produced an incredible need in food demand. The Idaho Food Bank was able to meet the challenges head-on thanks to the generosity of all the donors who gave money and food for distribution.
Food banks function as warehouses
The Idaho Food Bank is a centralized hunger-relief organization for the state of Idaho. The Idaho Food Bank is a member of Feeding America and serves as a warehouse and supply line. Food is stored safely and distributed to key pantries, centers, kitchens, and schools throughout the state.
Food banks hold millions of pounds of food and can accommodate large quantities of food purchased in bulk or at wholesale prices, as well as food that's donated from local neighbors, businesses, and grocery stores. Food banks also provide perishable items such as meat, dairy, and produce that need to be given out to people and consumed quickly.
About The Idaho Foodbank
The Idaho Food Bank is a statewide organization, and to accomplish that, they have three facilities. The largest facility is in southwest Idaho in Boise. Covering the southwest region in eastern Idaho, they have a facility in Pocatello, and in north-central Idaho, they have a facility in Lewiston.
Using a trucking system, they can provide food to all of Idaho's 44 counties.
In 2020, The Food Bank reported providing food for more than 18.6 million meals to Idahoans living with food insecurity. The Foodbank distributes food through a network of more than 400 partners, including schools, food pantries, senior centers, feeding sites, shelters, mobile pantries, and churches.
The Idaho Food Bank also provides education and resources, as they believe hunger and health are connected. They provide nutritious food and collaborate with community organizations to promote nutrition education, wellness tools, and healthy living. The Foodbank also operates direct-service programs that promote healthy families and communities through good nutrition.
Feeding America reports on Idaho
Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, released its annual Map the Meal Gap Report in May 2021. Map the Meal Gap uses the most recent data from USDA, the Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and food price data and analysis provided by NielsenIQ, a global measurement, and data analytics company.
The report analyzed food insecurity in Idaho in 2019, right before the pandemic, along with projections on how the pandemic and other economic changes may impact people facing hunger locally and across the country.
Feeding America projected that more than 202,390 Idahoans might experience food insecurity in 2021 due to the pandemic; this equates to 1 in 9 individuals. In addition, more than 53% of people in Idaho who are food insecure may not qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) due to their income level.
This statistic underscores the importance of food banks and their partner pantries and senior centers to fill the gap for people who don't qualify for SNAP benefits. And the report found that 57,620 kids—or 1 in 8 of Idaho's children—are also food insecure. Another finding was that rural communities are hit hardest by hunger, and 75% of Idaho's 44 counties are considered rural.
What can my donation do for the Idaho Food Bank?
The Idaho Foodbank feeds over 197,400 Idahoans monthly. If you donate just $1, The Idaho Foodbank can provide the food for up to four meals.
In 2020, The Idaho Foodbank distributed 22.3 million pounds of food statewide. In addition, the Idaho Food Bank's Food Rescue Program distributes nutritious, healthy food and is a distribution hub for the various partner agencies in the community that then connect and deliver the food to the end-user.
The Idaho Food Bank tailors its resources to identify what program best fits the needs of that community and then the citizens in that community. For example, the Idaho Food Bank backpack program provides weekend meals for Idaho's chronically hungry children and provides food for those in need for the whole school year.
In addition, their summer lunch program and school pantry program add to the safety net as they pay close attention to the population's needs and how to meet those needs best. It is an ongoing task that keeps the Idaho Food Bank ahead of any crises in the food distribution for those who depend upon it.
The education piece provided by Idaho Food Bank is crucial for families to learn how to create nutritious meals and manage food costs, and end hunger. The Idaho Food Bank provides information and empowers families to cook and prepare healthy meals within a budget through this program.
And the commodity Supplemental Food Program for low-income seniors allows The Idaho Food Bank to take care of transportation challenged older Idahoans in need. And the mobile pantry supports the needs directly in rural communities and in food deserts across the state and in communities that don't have access to a bricks-and-mortar food pantry.
How to donate to Idaho Food Bank
Your donation will enable the Idaho Food Bank to continue to help the Idahoans who live with hunger.
More than 57,620 children may experience food insecurity in 2021; 12.8% of Idaho children equals 1 in 8 children. Consider making a gift today to help hungry neighbors.
Every $1 you donate can provide food for up to 4 meals. You can select the method of donation here. https://idahofoodbank.org/donate/