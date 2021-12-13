Idaho Business for Education is a nonprofit that pairs successful companies with schools to meet their immediate needs here in Idaho. They are a driving force in the Idaho educational system that produces workplace-ready graduates who have the credentials needed for rewarding careers.
Led by a strong business leadership team, Idaho Business For Education (IBE) transforms Idaho's education system with direct aid and supplies needed for a student to succeed. Idaho Business for Education is a group of nearly 250 business leaders across the state committed to transforming Idaho's system to set our students up for success in school, work, and life.
Their Principal Partnership Program models the YPO (Young Presidents' Organization), a global leadership community of chief executives with approximately 29,000 members in more than 130 countries.
The Challenges in Idaho
As of 2021, Idaho is the thirty-ninth largest system in the United States, serving 302,111 students across the 757 public schools for the 2021-22 school year. But educational benchmarks continue to be an issue, where the state has not performed well in key metrics like graduation rates and per-student spending. These challenges are where nonprofit Idaho Business For Education steps in to address these shortfalls with targeted support to ensure Idaho moves ahead and students are college prepared.
Building workforce-ready young adults is a joint effort between government, business, and education. By 2025, Idaho needs at least 60 percent of its 25- to 34-year-old workers to hold a post-secondary credential, which qualifies them for the growing demand here in Idaho for qualified and educated professionals.
Unfortunately, only 44 percent of Idaho's current workforce holds one of these credentials. Idaho must close this "education gap" by strengthening the state's education system to create the highly educated and skilled workforce that present and future employers need and one that sustains a prosperous economy. Skilled labor and education are the keys to lifting the state and making Idaho competitive with other parts of the country, with strong schools and an educated workforce.
Connecting students to career opportunities is critical.
For example, 74% of Idaho employers said they want to expand their business. However, of those surveyed employers, 59% intend to look outside the state for talent because they don't think they can find it here. Idaho Business for Education's Youth Apprenticeship Program connects students with training and careers. The program's goal of placing 400 apprentices by 2024 in some of the 1,200 federal apprenticeships will promote business growth for Idaho's economy.
Student Achievement Teams
Idaho Business for Education teams works with urgency to improve academic achievement for all students.
Idaho Business for Education collaborates with local schools directly to improve student success. IBE executives engage with local school superintendents, school trustees, and other community leaders on critical issues that can close achievement gaps and help all students succeed academically.
Laser focus and trust-building, along with consistent communication and presence, have profoundly improved many schools' rankings. These collaborative efforts, led by Idaho Business for Education and the school district's Student Achievement Teams (SAT), are working to improve the numbers and rankings for Idaho.
The Process
Educational leadership gives critical student achievement data and creates annual improvement plans to help the SAT Team focus on potential achievement barriers with business support. For example, an Idaho Business for Education member generally co-chairs an SAT with the local superintendent or school board chair.
Other Idaho Business for Education members give their time to serve on the SAT, lending their business expertise, networks, and resources to help remove barriers to student achievement and champion local schools. Other members of the SAT can include educational and community leadership vital to student achievement goals and invited by the co-chairs.
Idaho Business for Education works with several Student Achievement Teams supporting the following school districts: Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, Bonneville, Rigby, St. Anthony, Kuna, Nampa, Lewiston, and Coeur d'Alene.
Principal Partnership Program
A fundamental principle taught is that leadership is hard work, and it is difficult to get a good perspective, unbiased support, and honest, constructively critical feedback from inside your organization.
Understanding this helps a school principal who might be in a boxed-in situation, feeling the considerable responsibility of the school's performance. A principal contends with tight budgets, personnel challenges, and performance expectations from stakeholders ranging from parents to administrators to taxpayers to students. Idaho Business for Education's influence with SAT Teams helps principals meet challenges and improve scores and overall performances.
Family Support Is Needed
Did you know that family plays the most prominent role in students' decision to attend post-secondary [trade and college] schools?
The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco's pilot project called "Within Reach" is currently in place at the Idaho Falls and Nampa school districts. The employees work with parents, grandparents, and guardians to underscore becoming full partners in their children's education. The project will also ask employers to reinforce the message of higher education for the skills and credentials that leads all students to a rewarding career.
The Federal Reserve will track the success of the projects. Idaho Business for Education expects the Federal Reserve-IBE-School Districts project to last a minimum of five years. As the rate of post-high school education goes up in these school districts, they will expand this program to other Idaho school districts.
Equal Access To Technology
A vast divide exists between students who have access to technology and those who don't. Observers of public education know that the playing field for tools to help a student succeed is widely disparate. Often, poorer districts are behind and unable to provide the latest technology to bring their students up to speed with the fast pace of industry competition in a global economy.
A survey of school districts showed that thousands of Idaho students don't have a computer or internet service mainly because their families cannot afford these learning tools.
Idaho Business for Education's "Close the Divide" campaign—which you can donate to—levels the playing field so that computers and internet service get to these students to have equal opportunity to learn.
How best to donate
Idaho Business for Education can use your help to "Close the Divide" with direct donations by visiting their website here: https://idahobe.org/
Also, Idaho Business for Education will accept laptops, tablets, desktops, and any other devices that can connect schools to students.