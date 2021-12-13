Faces of Hope helps victims of domestic violence with counseling and legal aid. They mitigate the harm caused by violence and its impact on anyone who suffers abuse. Sometimes people find themselves in the circumstances they could never have predicted. Violence in the home is an insidious problem suffered the world over, and here in the Treasure Valley, Faces of Hope meets the immediate needs of people fleeing such situations.
And here in the Boise office, Faces of Hope provides a suite of services to anyone who has experienced domestic abuse, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, or stalking regardless of race, color, religion, gender, gender expression, age, national origin, marital status, or sexual orientation.
About the Center
Faces of Hope is a place where victims of child abuse, domestic violence, and adult sexual assault can get resources. Faces of Hope Victim Center celebrates and supports diversity and works closely with local law enforcement and other agencies and nonprofits. They offer a warm and welcoming sanctuary where people affected by an emotional and physical assault can receive immediate help, with no judgment, no strings, no waitlists, and no fees. Their specialized multi-disciplinary team wraps around an individual or family and provides crisis-intervention services to stabilize them through one door.
Faces of Hope is a comprehensive resource center for crime victims where an immediate solution is enacted to help them heal and navigate away from the traumatic situation. An example of this is crisis intervention counseling and engaging partner medical providers to help victims with medical attention. They help all who come through their doors dealing with a tough time in their lives by promoting victim autonomy and empowerment. Their approach is to have a holistic wrap-around center so that a victim who's dealing with trauma doesn't have to navigate the community, as everything they need is there in one Center. Likewise, all of their partners—from law enforcement, health and welfare counseling, legal guidance—serve the person in need immediately and conveniently in one place so that a victim of abuse doesn't have to navigate the community, especially when not being up to that task after dealing with trauma.
Domestic violence victims often have multiple barriers to seeking help, and one of those barriers is the cost of medical transportation. Faces of Hope is essentially a partnership with the Ada County Paramedics and provides no-cost transportation for domestic violence victims to Faces' office. If there are no immediate physical injuries, they can bypass the hospital emergency department. Even going to the doctor and the medical costs involved, so having this partnership between the paramedics and Faces of Hope removes that barrier so victims will get medical attention and transportation with no cost to them. So that agreement with the Ada County Paramedics has been a game-changer for the team at Faces of Hope and the people who need the service.
Faces of Hope's coordinated approach breaks the cycle of interpersonal violence. Medical providers, law enforcement, prosecutors, civil/legal providers, social workers, counselors, and advocates streamline help for people in need. Their outcomes are successful and empower individuals and families by reducing fear and anxiety, recantation, and minimization for those suffering from abuse. Their work increases prosecution of offenders and reduces costs because all services are in one place and most importantly, there are fewer suicides and fewer deaths at the hands of abusers.
Ways to give to Faces of Hope
Financial contributions are 100% local and top their list, but there are many ways to donate goods, gift cards, and wish list items to Faces of Hope. http://facesofhopefoundation.org/donate/
Hope's Closet is one program within Faces of Hope that outfits victims who have no time to gather personal belongings. Some people come to Faces with only the clothes they are wearing, starting completely over, while others may have been restricted from purchasing clothing for themselves. Most of the individuals that come to Faces of Hope have almost no access to money because abusers frequently restrict their access to finances. Therefore, the need for Hope's Closet at the Faces' Center is ongoing. Individuals get to "shop" Hope's Closet for a new outfit, from socks and underwear to outerwear. Faces of Hope only accepts new clothing with tags because a person seeking a fresh start deserves new clothing.
Faces of Hope appreciates donations of new clothing (with tags) of all sizes, seasons, and genders. Undergarments, accessories, and shoes are also needed. Gift cards to major retailers are helpful and allow the staff to outfit people with specific sizes or items the Closet is missing. Having the opportunity to pick out new clothes with tags is an empowering experience for many and incredibly emotional. If you choose to donate to this program within Faces of Hope, never underestimate what the gift of a brand new outfit can do for a person's outlook on life.
Gift cards to major retailers such as Target, Kohl's, Walmart, and more are very helpful, allowing the Faces of Hope team to quickly get items missing from the Closet.
Current needs are $20 gift cards to a local grocery store for victims to purchase necessities, $10 gift cards to a local gas station for victims to buy gas to drive to/from appointments, Jimmy John's gift cards, bottled water, or drinks to nourish victims while they are at the Center In-kind donations can be dropped off at Faces of Hope Victim Center between 8 am and 5 pm, any weekday (417 S. 6th Street, Boise, ID 83702).
You can also shop Faces of Hope's Amazon Wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/WJM13JCQC9H7/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_4?_encoding=UTF8&type=wishlist