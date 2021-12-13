Darlene Johnson is regarded as an icon of the Nampa community. Known for her print shop, which she owned for over 20 years located in the heart of downtown. As well as her passion for the community, being recognized as a strong positive force for Nampa, but she was also known for her continuous generosity. Johnson donated faithfully to the Nampa Boys & Girls Club, being one of their very first “champions.” Johnson became a champion when the program was created around 2014; six years later, the sponsorship program was named in her honor. “Her presence and enthusiasm will be forever missed” the program states. “It was only fitting to name it after Darlene, and her legacy to our kids,” said Melissa Gentry, Executive Director of the Nampa Boys & Girls Club. What does it mean to be a part of Darlene’s Champions? It means to sponsor a child for a year who attends the Nampa Boys and Girls Club, covering their annual $25 membership cost, and supplying needs, such as food, crafts, and athletic equipment. The actual cost to the Nampa Boys & Girls Club is $409 per child. Since opening in 2000, the Nampa Boys & Girls Club has served over 8,000 children. “Our goal is to have 1,500 Champions to offset those costs.” Gentry stated. “It’s our way to sustain our current facilities because we know we have that income come every month” Programs like Darlene's Champions help support the day-to-day operations and needs of the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa, then grant money, fundraisers, and donations can help focus support on other goals. Last year the club was open for 231 days of operation, with an average of 229 youth per day. Their goal is to sustain a thriving youth center with an average of 229 youth daily. They rely heavily on the local people to support local kids, to continue to meet these needs consider supporting the Champions Program.
