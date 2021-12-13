“Charitable Assistance To Community’s Homeless” known as CATCH is a local Idaho non-profit focused on ending homelessness. “CATCH exists because everyone needs a home. We work to create a safe, healthy, connected community by embracing Housing First best practices, empowering those without housing, building collaborative partnerships, and increasing public understanding to make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring. Our vision is to end homelessness in the Treasure Valley” According to their website. Founded in 2006, CATCH Inc. brings together resources from the regional government, congregations of faith, local businesses, and other charitable organizations. Their dedication to helping families with children get back on their feet. The program was originally implemented by the City of Boise in 2006, in 2010 the US Department of Health and Human Services Nationally recognized CATCH. Their organization is a community-wide collaborative effort designed to rapidly re-house homeless families with children, and support them with rental assistance, intensive case management, and overall support. Their program uses a Housing First approach that prioritizes providing permanent housing to people experiencing homelessness, serving as a platform to end their homelessness and support their pursuit of personal goals and improve their quality of life. Once families are placed in their stable homes, dedicated case managers and volunteers help support them with programs like job placement, counseling and so much more. According to their website. “80% of CATCH families are finically independent in their homes one year after placement.” Annually they hold their CATCH the Flavor fundraiser, this year’s goal was to raise enough funds to house 10 families experiencing homelessness in the Treasure Valley. They raised $70,842 for the cause this year. “This year we housed over 40 families and more than 60 individuals” stated President Andrew Kukla. Expressing that their biggest issue right now is housing inventory. During their virtual fundraiser stores from CATCH graduates were shared like those of Ashley Johnson, “I think homelessness is the worst thing anyone can ever experience,” said Johnson. “It ruins every aspect of your life from getting a job to taking your kids to school. You are constantly thinking about where you are going to sleep at night, if you have enough money to sleep there, and if you are going to have to sleep in your car.” Johnson received assistance from the program with the help of her case manager Taisha Bergman. “When it comes down to it, there is not a lot that someone can do when they have no idea where they’re going to sleep that night. The amount of stress housing instability causes makes it almost impossible for someone to achieve their goals.” Bergman expressed. Through the help of case managers and CATCH programs, clients like Ashley Johnson are able to take back their lives and find the hope they’ve been searching for. CATCH offers a variety of different programs. Their Our Path Home: Connect program is a partnership operated by CATCH and Ada County. It’s an access point to the homeless services system. Households experiencing homelessness are invited to participate in a Housing Planning session, where resources are discussed, and if necessary, the household is placed on a prioritized access list. Our Path Home: Outreach program is centered around building relationships with people experiencing homeless who are coping with mental illness or substance use issues. Helping connect them with support and resources such as access to emergency shelter, housing, and counseling. They also offer two housing programs. The Linda Fund helps provide rapid-response to help households that have sustainable income receive stabilized access to housing through housing search assistance, and move-in cost assistance. Their Taking Root program takes a progressive approach to help families experiencing homelessness, by offering stable housing, case management, financial services, and counseling services. Looking towards the future Stephanie Day, Executive Director of CATCH expressed her concerns about the availability of affordable housing in the Treasure Valley. “We are seeing right now, unprecedented limited stock of affordable housing.” Day stated. An issue she’s been working on for 14 years. “We’re in a space and time where there’s not enough affordable housing and we’re actually losing a lot of the affordable housing that’s existed.” Day expressed. In order to help this issue, CATCH is looking to partner with community developers, property managers, and property owners, to create “designated units” that are for recently homeless or low-income families to live. During this holiday season, consider donating to CATCH Idaho to help families in need, for more information visit https://www.catchidaho.org/ or call 208-246-8830.