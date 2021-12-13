Care House Partnerships aids Nampa neighbors in body, mind, and spirit. Care House Partnerships is a multi-service faith-based nonprofit that began as a giving closet back in 1955.
Deeper troubling issues in a person's life often need an ear, counseling, and some action. Therefore, they provide wrap-around services that address the whole person.
Care House understands that people need more than just a handout of food, as they help them find the fullness of life in their faith-based ministry.
Today, Pastor Tony Johnson and the Care House team oversee a vibrant community-based charity that provides wrap-around services to Treasure Valley and Nampa neighbors by being a place they can access food through their expanding food bank; physical and mental/emotional healing through their medical and counseling clinic, and spiritual wholeness through their recovery program.
It began when Nampa First Church of the Nazarene worshippers had a fantastic idea. The Care House started as a Care Closet in 1955 as a group of Sunday School teachers sensed a need to help the Hispanic families in the community with the essentials of life.
Over time, it continued to offer compassionate aid for the neighborhood around its facility and the community of Nampa and continued for decades.
Care House's mission includes its commitment to incarnating the hope and love of Jesus Christ in the center of the city of Nampa despite all the demographic changes that have occurred in the surrounding neighborhood. And what started as a Care Closet has grown into a powerful and successful ministry serving the body, mind, and spirit of those in need.
History of Care House
Care House Partnerships has come a long way from the last century.
In 1981, Dr. Charles Higgins, pastor of Nampa First Church, established a committee to "devise a process by which we can become more aware of these needs and provide a ministry of those available to meet those needs."
The early Care Closet became the Care Room where families in need could access gently used clothing, fresh and nutritious food, and essential household goods.
Then in 1992, the Care Room grew into the Nazarene Care House as NFC purchased a house across the street from the church. The home was remodeled and added on to in 1998 to include a walk-in freezer and commercial refrigerators allowing the Care House to give away perishable items like meat, dairy products, fruits, and vegetables.
In a 1995 church newsletter, the records revealed that Nazarene Care House served over 17,000 families over three years, or 470 families a month. In addition, the Care House Food Bank currently serves an average of 8,500 households a year, or 710 homes a month with enough food for three days.
Since 1991, Nampa First Church of the Nazarene's ministry to the underserved around them continued to expand. In the early 1990s, Care House partnered with Central Elementary School, located across the street from the church, which provided support to the teachers and tutoring to at-risk students.
In 2006, Rev. Kent Conrad enlisted Barry and Eunice Lucas to develop a ministry called Celebrate Recovery to provide a space for people to pursue recovery over their "hurts, hang-ups and habits." In addition, mental health and relational counselors started offering counseling services free of charge to individuals who contacted the church in need of guidance.
In 2017, under Nampa First Church of the Nazarene pastor Dr. Brian Thomas' leadership, the Care House Food Bank united with various compassionate ministries of NFC into a 501c3 nonprofit known as Care House Partnerships.
The new board expanded the suite of services that included the food bank, Celebrate Recovery, Health Services, Counseling/Mental Health, After School Kid's tutoring, and Foster/Adoptive Family Circle.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Care House Partnerships took a step of faith in their efforts to care for the estimated 10,000 individuals in Nampa who do not have health insurance by opening the Care House Clinic.
This clinic is a 'free and charitable clinic' in that it provides medical and counseling services to those of the workforce population who do not have health insurance for little to no cost. Additionally, through financial donations made to CHP and their partnerships with other health service organizations in the Treasure Valley, people can access labs, imaging, and seeing medical specialists at no charge.
Care House counseling services are provided to people on a sliding scale, so an individual can receive care no matter what they can afford to pay.
How To Donate
People can give online at https://www.nampafirst.org/give or by texting GIVE to 208-274-4636.
Passive giving is easy and so rewarding. So go to Amazon Smile and select Care House Partnerships as your charity of choice.
Current needs: Food donations are always needed, be it nonperishables or produce fresh from the garden. Care House has seen a 12% increase in households served from July through October compared to the same time in 2020 last year. They have also seen a rise of 33% in the number of seniors aged 65+ visiting their Food Bank over the past two years.
Future Dreams: Thanks to developer Don Hubble and the Hubble Homes Hero House donation, they plan to use their donation as seed money to develop a warehouse and distribution center for the Care House Food Bank.
Currently, they have minimal space for storing nonperishable items, and serving our volunteers and neighbors can be a challenge because of how confusing the facilities are at the moment.
A new warehouse and distribution center will store more food and provide a safe place for Nampa neighbors to receive their food. They are estimating this project will cost approximately $200,000. And cash donations earmarked for this are deeply appreciated.
Volunteers are needed too: The Care House Food Bank is always open to volunteers. Related to their faith-based clinic, a person who is a licensed medical professional interested in donating their services through the Care House Clinic can contact
Pastor Tony Johnson about the possibility of volunteering with their medical services department. People interested in volunteering can contact Pastor Johnson via phone at 208-466-3549.