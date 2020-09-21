Register now for exclusive FREE ACCESS to the Idaho Press e-edition. Simply enter your email
and each morning you'll
receive a message giving you immediate access to that days electronic edition of the Idaho
Press.
All FREE! No strings attached! No credit card necessary.
Access will immediately expire on September 30th @ midnight
BOISE — A collection of flowers, an anonymous thank you note, and a candle sat against a stone memorial Monday afternoon just off Vista Avenue in Boise.
It was all in tribute to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday due to complications from cancer. She was 87 years old. The second woman to serve as a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, Ginsburg crafted a career as an advocate for gender equality and women’s rights.
Perhaps one of Ginsburg’s most precedent-setting cases was based in Idaho in 1971, over 20 years before her nomination to the Supreme Court. The case helped bring down an Idaho law that discriminated against women on the basis of sex.
The tributes for Ginsburg in Boise were placed at a plaque commemorating where the case’s plaintiff, Sally Reed, once lived.
Reed cared for her son after her 1958 divorce. Upon his death, both Reed and her estranged husband, Cecil Reed, filed petitions to administer his estate. At the time, per Idaho law, in such cases “the male must be preferred over the female.” Reed fought the law up to the U.S. Supreme Court, represented by the late Idaho attorney Allen Derr.
Ginsburg, then a civil rights attorney, wrote the brief representing Reed to the U.S. Supreme Court, along with Mel Wulf, then the legal director of the ACLU. They credited civil rights activist Pauli Murray and Judge Dorothy Kenyon as well, thanking them for their feminist arguments.
Ginsburg, Wulf and Derr centered their argument on the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1868, which said “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States … nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously agreed with them.
The decision led to a change in hundreds of laws and created a basis with which to analyze sex-based discrimination. Idaho’s law changed in 1972, just before the U.S. Supreme Court made its decision.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The case’s language served as the title of a film about Ginsburg’s life, “On the Basis of Sex,” with Felicity Jones playing Ginsburg. Actor Joe Cobden portrays Derr in the film.
A year after the case, Ginsburg co-founded the Women’s Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union. Her goal in doing so was to build individual cases against specific discriminatory statues, such as Reed’s in Idaho. By 1974, the project would take part in more than 300 gender discrimination cases.
Sally Reed’s house no longer stands just off Vista Avenue; an Idaho Angler store has taken its place. But the stone monument, including a plaque explaining the case, remains. One of the items placed at the site since Friday is a candle featuring a picture of Ginsburg.
There is also a note, left by an anonymous mourner.
“Thank you Ruth and Sally,” the typed note reads. “Your courage and actions started a revolution and were a blessing to our country. Many memories of you embolden us all to continue the fight for justice and equality for ALL AMERICANS. With love, a humble and grateful American.”