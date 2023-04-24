A friend of mine once proclaimed that he could eat brunch for every meal. Indeed, given the versatility of everyone’s favorite meal, this probably isn’t too far-fetched: it can be eaten anywhere from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; its menus are varied in options, from steak and eggs to pancakes to breakfast sandwiches; and it is used to commemorate all manner of occasion, from weddings to family gatherings to hangovers. However you like to brunch, Boise has a plethora of options—so many, it was hard to narrow this list down to the six breakfast and brunch spots that are worth giving a try for your next morning meal.
BACON
While not every dish at BACON has their eponymous ingredient in it, those dishes are few and far between others like bacon shots (a sampler flight of bacon), bacon shrimp and grits, Papa’s Poutine, and a bacon burger. Whether you’re feeling classic breakfast or more brunchy options, BACON is the perfect meat-heavy way to start your day right. Try a stick of bacon off the bacon-specific section of the menu: there’s berryhill (chili sugar), maple rosemary, candied, and spicy hot. And make sure to order a BACON Bloody Mary, complete with bacon infusion, bacon salt, and berryhill bacon. Did we mention bacon?
Wild Root
The daily brunch at downtown Wild Root Café, known for showcasing an abundance of local, seasonal ingredients sourced from nearby Treasure Valley farms, is perfect for taking your parents when they visit so you can demonstrate #adulting via brunch with vegetables. Those fine Treasure Valley veggies find their way into just about every dish on this menu, from menu items like the Wild Skillet or the Mushroom Benedict. The menu is very vegan- and vegetarian-friendly, though omnivores will have plenty to choose from, so this is also a great spot for a group with a mix of dietary needs. And while every meal will leave you feeling full and satisfied, you also won’t feel the need to immediately roll back into bed for a food coma like you might at other brunch spots.
Western Proper
If you’re looking for the ultimate Instagrammable brunch moment, Western Proper is it. The design of the space is impeccable, with exposed brick walls and leather chesterfield sofas, while the food is picturesque, and the vibe is like a fancy arcade. If you’re looking to turn brunch into an all-day party, Western Proper boasts four-lane mini bowling, parlor games, a photobooth, three Skee Ball machines, air hockey, and hoops. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays with a menu of inspired American fare that combines lunch options derived from their regular dinner menu and breakfast options divided into “to share,” “handhelds,” and “entrees.” You’d be a fool not to order the gooey pull-apart cinnamon rolls for the table to start. Also foolhardy would be not ordering a “hat sharer,” a full 100-ounce cocktail for 4–6 served in a cowboy hat punch bowl.
Certified Kitchen + Bakery
Opened in 2019 in the original Certified Inc. Rug & Furniture Cleaners that operated out of the space since 1950, Certified Kitchen + Bakery is the second concept from Lizzy and David Rex, the duo responsible for other Boise concepts including pizza spot The Wylder. Open daily from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Hyde Park, Certified Kitchen + Bakery serves all-day breakfast counter-service style. The 55-year-old sourdough starter used to make pizza dough at The Wylder shows up in delicious English muffins on this breakfast menu; you can take home a half-dozen of them for $10.25, order one with butter and jam for $2.95, or get a signature egg sandwich. There are a few other items on their short menu, like pancakes and a huevos rancheros burrito, but there’s no need for frills or overly long menus when your ingredients are quality and often homemade. There’s also a large rotation of baked goods available; do your roommates a solid and bring them back a selection!
Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro
Though it’s been written about countless times since it opened in 1999 in the heart of downtown, Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro very much still deserves a spot on this list. The popularity of this small, intimate bistro is no secret: Goldy’s has been recommended by Fodor’s, the Food Channel, Bon Appétit, and even ESPN. On an average weekday, co-owner Wanda Martinat says they seat over 400 people—an impressive number for an establishment with only 56 seats. The small seating number means that wait times can be long—Goldy’s doesn’t take reservations—so give them your phone number and wander around downtown while you work up your appetite. The menu at Goldy’s is long and full of breakfast standards—benedicts, French toast, omelets, biscuits and gravy—as well as delectable originals like yam and chicken frittata, Goldy’s Andalusia eggs, malted waffles, red flannel hash, or their signature smoked salmon hash. Their hollandaise is homemade (and legendary) so get something slathered in it. And while the food is consistently good, it’s the friendly and helpful service and homey ambiance that keeps people coming back again and again.
Red Feather Lounge
Red Feather is downtown Boise’s reimagined 1970s cocktail lounge, serving up modern American food and a lengthy cocktail menu of reinterpreted classics. Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and is quite popular, so make a reservation. The menu is divided into sweets, benedicts, and breakfast. The sweets section is on the lighter side, with pastries and a delightful Lounge Lolly made of a house-ground sausage patty, pancake tempura, and spicy bourbon maple syrup. Benedicts come in three varieties—classic, crab, or salmon—and the breakfast section features typical brunch fare with flair, like cornflake-crusted French toast or sweet potato waffles. The menu overall is high-level brunch at reasonable prices, even if you splurge on the menu’s priciest item: $28 steak and eggs Florentine. The drinks menu has a variety of mimosas and Bloody Marys, as well as three cocktails. Try the Natural Remedy — the Elijah Craig whiskey will get your morning going while the lemon, honey, and strawberry-ginger remedy mix made in-house will give you nutrients you’re looking for from breakfast.