...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
Emmett Kiwanis Club and Evans Realty are proud to present the annual Heroes and Ice Cream event to recognize and honor the women and men who selflessly serve Emmett and Gem County in their roles in the fire department, EMS, police and sheriff departments as emergency first responders.
Evans Realty is providing the ice cream while Emmett Kiwanis Club is sponsoring and organizing the event.
Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022 Time: 5:30 – 8:00 PM
Place: Emmett City Park (across from the courthouse)
The purpose of the event is to allow citizens to meet and socialize with emergency first responders who serve us and our community. In attendance will be the Fire Chief, Chief of Police, Sheriff and numerous first responders. On display will be various emergency equipment such as fire trucks, ambulances and patrol cars. First responders will interact with citizens to explain their duties and their equipment.
In addition, Emmett Kiwanis Club will conduct a paper airplane building and flying session for kids, as well as other activities that may be offered.
Come meet those who protect and serve us daily, and enjoy some ice cream at the same time.