Caldwell School Board meeting ends in chaos

Sen. Chris Trakel, standing, speaks during Monday night’s Caldwell School Board meeting that ended in chaos.

 screenshot/KTVB

Originally published Jan. 10 on KTVB.COM.

A regularly scheduled Caldwell School Board meeting prematurely adjourned Monday night after community members in attendance failed to act respectfully to the school board members.

