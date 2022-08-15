Walking shoes art

In a recent survey completed by BarBend for Biggest Loser it was discovered that obesity rates in the United States have increased rather dramatically during the past two years of COVID complications. That is particularly true for Idaho which saw its overall obesity rate raise from 27 to 30 percent of the population.

Gem County, unfortunately followed that same trend, increasing from 31 to 35 percent making it the sixth most obese county in the State.

