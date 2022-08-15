...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
In a recent survey completed by BarBend for Biggest Loser it was discovered that obesity rates in the United States have increased rather dramatically during the past two years of COVID complications. That is particularly true for Idaho which saw its overall obesity rate raise from 27 to 30 percent of the population.
Gem County, unfortunately followed that same trend, increasing from 31 to 35 percent making it the sixth most obese county in the State.
The Gem County Recreation District is setting up a challenge to encourage residents to get more physically active while the weather is most conducive to outside activities.
Beginning Sept 1, the GCRD is issuing a 100 mile challenge for all residents to participate in. Log at least 100 miles walking in the two-month promotion ending Oct. 31, provide written or digital confirmation of that achievement, and be entered to win a $100 gas card.
Look for more details in the coming weeks as this challenge is likely to expand. Let’s lace them up and get moving Gem County.