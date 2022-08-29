Support Local Journalism


Average gasoline prices in Boise have fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.67/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 216 stations in Boise. Prices in Boise are 30.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 79.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Boise was priced at $4.45/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.29/g.  The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.81/g while the highest was $5.89/g. 

