When she first tried Angry Orchard cider, Katy Dang felt disappointed.
Dang had grown fond of drinking cider going to college in Santa Cruz, California, where an Irish pub served it on tap. And her affinity grew studying archaeology at Oxford University, where there was even more cider commercially available, unlike in the U.S.
Angry Orchard marked the advent of widely available U.S. cider. Just one problem — it was too sweet, nothing like the dry, tart, highly drinkable ciders Dang had enjoyed abroad.
Dang, now a Boise resident, commiserated with two friends, resolving together to launch their own cidery, Cider Sisters.
The group got to work at a space in Caldwell honing a recipe to craft cider in small batches — small enough that their chosen term for the cidery was a "ciderette." Today, Dang is the ciderette’s last cider sister and operates out of a commercial warehouse in Garden City that she shares with Mythic Meade.
Dang produces about 500 gallons of cider a year. She is currently working on her seventh batch, having skipped a year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dang and her fellow cider sisters developed their first and only commercially available cider, Lost Carboy, over the trial and error of many batches. Dang’s process begins by taking fresh pasteurized apple juice and fermenting it with a cider yeast. Fermentation can run fast or slow depending on the characteristics of the juice, Dang said.
“The yeast is always the same, but you never quite know what happened out in the orchard,” she said. Generally, fermentation takes around two weeks, after which Dang allows the yeast to settle and takes the cider off of the top.
Then comes the waiting game: Dang ages the cider over the course of eight months. It is not until the seventh month that she tastes the cider nearly every day to determine when it is to her liking and ready for bottling and sale.
“The actual term we use is, ‘I would drink the s**t out of that,’” Dang said.
Many cideries add a variety of flavors to the cider after fermentation, and may “back-sweeten” the product with the same juice it was made from, Dang said. But she follows a more traditional method of simply calling it done after aging. When she bottles the cider, she adds a little yeast and some sugar to make it naturally fizzy, rather than force-carbonating, but that is the extent of her post-aging meddling.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“That’s the product I want to produce — something that is really dry and tart, and doesn’t have that sort of manufactured sweetness to it,” she said.
This process is similar to wine making, as well as traditional cider making in Europe. There, cider culture developed when people salvaged apples that had fallen on the ground in the fall, put them in a bucket with water, and left it in the basement until the winter, Dang said. Then came the moment of truth: testing the cider to see if it was drinkable.
“You’re either going to get drunk or throw up,” Dang said with a laugh.
As a commercial operation, Dang has to adhere to strict hygienic and cleanliness standards. She typically makes cider from a juice blend of six-to-seven apple varieties for her cider. However, she also experiments with producing cider from apples gleaned by a friend along the Greenbelt and other areas with old orchards, she said. For now, this cider is just to keep the experimental cider tradition alive, but is not for sale, she said.
“That stuff is always fun to do just to see what different juices will do with different yeasts and things like that,” she said.
Dang also enjoys experimenting with how music affects the cider-making process. During the fermentation process, Dang plays funk and soul artists like Rufus, Chaka Khan, James Brown, and Mary J. Blige. During the maturation process for her 2021 batch, she played the cider 1980s punk rock, including the Pogues, Subhumans, and Bad Religion, which she believes lent the cider a milder taste that year.
The 2022 batch got a sound bath of mostly Irish pop and folk tunes, which Dang says gave it a pleasant bite, similar to the music.
Though it is difficult to know for certain if the music affects the cider, Dang said she enjoys the process.
“If cidermaking is an art and a science, this is certainly part of the art!” she wrote via email.
She keeps a list of where her cider can be purchased, bottled or on draft, on her website, CiderSistersCider.com.