Those planning weekday trips to McCall, Idaho should soon plan on experiencing delays.
On Friday, the Idaho Transportation Department announced in a press release that full road closures on Idaho Highway 55 would begin starting Monday. The road closures will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday-Thursday through the month of May.
According to project engineer Alex Deduck, drivers should take U.S. Route 95 as an alternate route.
The closure affects a one-mile stretch of road between Smiths Ferry and Rainbow Bridge. The road is being closed to allow for controlled rock blasting in an effort to widen and straighten the road in this area. A guard rail will also be placed between the road and the Payette river. According to the department, the goal is to increase driver visibility and safety.
When the full closures are not in effect, the portion of the road will open up to one-way alternating traffic with 15-minute delays.
The construction is the continuation of a project that began in the fall of 2020 and was paused for the winter season. More information about the construction can be found on itdprojects.org.