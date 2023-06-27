Support Local Journalism


Ron Bitner is the wine world’s Walter White. More scientist than sommelier. More interested in variants than vinos.

Bitner Vineyards

Ron Bitner, owner of Bitner Vineyards in Caldwell, discusses his passion for bees during an interview, Monday, May 22, 2023.

Bitner Vineyards is churning out some of the purest, cleanest products on the market and Bitner is doing it not as an artistic endeavor, but because that is all he knows. You see, Bitner’s life has been an inspection on the granular. On the details. On stuff that no one can see.

Ron Bitner, owner of Bitner Vineyards in Caldwell, looks over some of the plants on the property, Monday, May 22, 2023.
A field of grape vines at Bitner Vineyards in Caldwell, Monday, May 22, 2023.
A sign marks a specific variety in a field at Bitner Vineyards, Monday, May 22, 2023.
A bee hovers over a flower growing in a garden area at Bitner Vineyards, Monday, May 22, 2023.
A field is tended to at Bitner Vineyards in Caldwell, Monday, May 22, 2023.
A tractor passes through a field at Bitner Vineyards in Caldwell, Monday, May 22, 2023.
Ron Bitner, owner of Bitner Vineyards in Caldwell, points toward a distant section of his property, Monday, May 22, 2023.

