Ron Bitner is the wine world’s Walter White. More scientist than sommelier. More interested in variants than vinos.
Bitner Vineyards is churning out some of the purest, cleanest products on the market and Bitner is doing it not as an artistic endeavor, but because that is all he knows. You see, Bitner’s life has been an inspection on the granular. On the details. On stuff that no one can see.
On bees. Yes, bees.
“Most people don’t realize,” he says walking through his vineyard, “we have 700 kinds of bees in Idaho.”
“A third of everything we eat starts with bees,” he says later.
“My passion has been bees all these years,” he says, standing on a vineyard with his name on it.
And, Bitner is clear, his passion is “non-honeybees.” Honeybees and bumblebees are The Beatles and Rolling Stones of the bee world. The damned mainstream bees. Those two bees have stereotyped the rest of the bee world into thinking that all bees sting but, in reality, those are the only two stingers. So there you go, not every American is fat and not every bee stings.
Bitner, an internationally known bee biologist, is not interested in the headline bees. He’s more a fan of the indie rock arthropods, a champion for the thousands of other bees doing so much good in the world with little recognition.
So Bitner has spent most of his adult life studying and working with the leafcutter bee, even completing his Ph.D. at Utah State on it. You probably have never heard of the leafcutter bee and that’s fine.
Just like most pay no mind to anything other than the honeybee and bumblebee, few give much credit to wines outside of Europe or Napa Valley.
Bitner Vineyards has delivered acclaim to winemaking in Idaho, further proof that great bottles need not be from California or France.
He has turned a small plot of land in Caldwell into the breeding ground for world-class wines, recently earning golds at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition for its 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, its 2016 Mi Tierra and its 2019 Syrah.
****
Right around noon on a gorgeous May day, Bitner walks on the edge of his vineyard, passing row after row of vines he’s passed by for decades. It’s this bit of nostalgia that, in some ways, gets bottled. Many of the same vines Bitner planted back in the 80s are the ones still producing grapes today.
“You see these old things,” Bitner said, running his hand along the vine as if it were a dog. “I take care of them each year and don’t spray them (with harsh chemicals).”
Bitner Vineyards is the only current LIVE (Low Input Vineyard and Enology) certified vineyard in Idaho. It is partly because of the whole ecosystem he’s got under his vines. There’s an earthworm compost at play. There’s alfalfa growing, putting nitrogen into the soil. And there are bees buzzing around, pollinating everything.
“We’ve got other plants the bees pollinate that (give) nutrients into the soil from just taking care of the planets,” Bitner said. “And the plants take care of the bees.”
Aside from a soft mildew spray once or twice a year, nothing is added to the vines.
At one point, Bitner walked over to one of his vines, staring at dark green leaves bunched up above his grapes.
“You can’t have too much growth here,” he says, tearing away a few leaves at a time. “I want air to move through here. Air can’t get through if all the leaves are here.”
So much of Bitner’s operation is painstaking. To stroll through his vineyard is to stroll back to a time before technology, before preservatives and pesticides and profit were all anyone cared about.
On just about every morning, folks in the same two families — who have had jobs at the vineyard for a dozen years — are hard at work on the details. Trimming the alfalfa. Clearing the leaves. When the harvest comes around, picking all the grapes without damaging the vine.
“We do a lot of hand labor, and that’s why our wines tend to be more,” Bitner said. “But that’s why they’re sought after.”
How Bitner got into the wine business in the first place is a story about coincidence and, of course, bees.
It started because Bitner and his then-wife wanted to settle in Caldwell in the 1980s. They ended up buying a 15-acre plot of land for the view, constructing a perched-up home that overlooks the Snake River and the region’s gorgeous hills.
One day, a winemaker from the nearby Sainte Chapelle Winery approached him, gushing that the Bitner’s property was world-class for Chardonnay.
To which Bitner responded, “What’s Chardonnay?”
Bitner Wineries turns Caldwell into Tuscany, a sprawling piece of land with this most-perfect slope for wine-making in Idaho’s elevation. On flat land, a cold breeze settles on the plants and freezes them, but Bitner’s slope allows the chilly wind to drift down to the river and stay off the vines.
For so long, Bitner was merely in the farming business, not the wine business. He’d grow Chardonnay grapes and send them off to Sainte Chapelle. Not that Bitner cared much, he was always off in some foreign land “playing with my leafcutter bee,” he said.
That included a 10-year stint in Australia, where Bitner helped safely introduce the leafcutter bee into the country.
“They’re all about trying to save water in Australia,” Bitner said. “It’s just dry. So seeing a bee that will pollinate 1,500 pounds (in a month) instead of 300 pounds like a honeybee does — that’s what it was all about.”
He moved back to America with a love of full-bodied Australian reds — which is where nearby winemaker Greg Koenig comes into the picture. In the mid-90s, Koenig and his brother, Andy, founded a winery and distillery less than a mile from Bitner’s property.
“I want to make the best Cabernet in Idaho,” Koenig told Bitner.
Bitner was all in. For more than a decade, Bitner basically lost money selling grapes to farmers. It would cost him $1,000 to produce a ton of grapes and he’d get back $500. Koenig got him into the wine business — and the wine business was not too different from the farming business.
“(Greg) said, ‘Ron, when you bring your grapes here, they’re so clean. I don’t add anything to them,’” Bitner recalled.
They agreed to a deal where Bitner would supply the grapes and Koenig would make the wine. That started in 1996. A year later, Koenig called Bitner. He had entered the ‘97 Cabernet in a New York wine competition and won a gold medal.
“What does that mean?” Bitner asked. “I guess that means it’s good.”
“It just grew and grew,” Bitner added.
A few cases a year turned into a few hundred turned into about 1,500 annual cases that cover over a dozen styles.
The odd part: For the longest time, Bitner wasn’t sure of what to make of his wine. Again, he is a scientist, not a sommelier. He liked it, but then again he liked a lot of wine. To try and get the brand going, Bitner priced his wines on the lower end, right around $20 to $20 for most bottles.
Then Bitner’s daughter, Amy, started taking sommelier classes and, for a little bit, a wine expert with experience at Kendall Jackson came to Caldwell.
“Your wines are way underpriced. Way underpriced,” she told Bitner.
“We had master (sommeliers) look at our wines,” Bitner added, “and say, ‘You know, you probably have some of the best wine in Idaho. But what’s unique about your wines is it doesn’t come from a big field.’”
No, it doesn’t.
It comes from a tiny field in Caldwell, Idaho from a man who planted Chardonnay barely after he learned what Chardonnay is, and from a philosophy that the best stuff is the most natural.