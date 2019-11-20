Friends of the Library Christmas Bazaar

The Friends of the Library have been finding and collecting all year for our Christmas Bazaar. Looking for some new and exciting items for Christmas decorations and gifts this year. We have just the things you want for a reasonable price. New and gently used items will be on sale in the library from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting on Dec. 5 through Dec. 21. We will be putting out new items daily so be sure to come by and check the tables often. All funds are used to support our local library so come and enjoy the amazing values.