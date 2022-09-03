CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jack Colletto has extended Oregon State's lead back to three scores, running up the middle for a 41-yard score.
Beavers are leading Boise Sate 34-17 with 10:39 left.
BOISE STATE PULLS WITHIN 10
All of a sudden, it's a 10-point ball game.
Taylen Green has scored on his second touchdown run of the night, this time on a four-yard run, and Boise State has cut Oregon State's lead to 27-17 with 13:05 to go.
It's the second straight touchdown drive for the Broncos, who this time took it 67 yard on six plays with a 36-yard pass from Green to Ashton Jeanty setting up the score.
GREEN HAS LONG TD RUN
Backup quarterback Taylen Green has Boise State's first touchdown of the season, scoring on a 74-yard scramble.
Boise State now trails 27-10 late in the third.
OREGON STATE ADDS FIELD GOAL
Oregon State got down inside the Boise State 5, but had to settle for a 23-yard field goal. Beavers lead 27-3.
DALMAS GETS BOISE STATE ON BOARD IN SECOND HALF
Jonah Dalmas has Boise State on the board early in the third quarter, kicking a 41-yard field goal as Boise State trails 24-3 in the third.
Boise State had to settle for a field goal after a Caleb Biggers interception gave the Broncos the ball at the Beavers 25. But Boise State could only move the ball two yards over the next three play.
BACHMEIER BENCHED, BOISE STATE TRAILS 24-0 AT HALF
The first half of the season went about as bad as it could for the Boise State football team.
Four-year starter Hank Bachmeier was benched in the second quarter, Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan seemingly threw at will and the Broncos trade 24-0 going into halftime.
Bachmeier was pulled after about 20 minutes after throwing two interceptions and fumbling it away once. He was 4 for 8 for 30 yards.
Redshirt freshman Taylen Green played the final three drives of the half for Boise State and has 63 yards on 7 of 10 passing, but Boise State remains scoreless.
Even when Boise State was gifted a possession in the Beaver's red zone, thanks to a JL Skinner interception, the Broncos were unable to make anything of it, as true freshman running back Ashton Jeanty fumbled the ball away at the 2.
Green led the Broncos into field goal range late in the first half, but a 32-yard attempt by Jonah Dalmas at the end of the half went wide right.
Nolan has 223 passing yards for the Beavers at halftime.
OREGON STATE SCORES ON A 98-YARD TD DRIVE
Oregon State has scored again, this time on a 98-yard drive to pull ahead 24-0 in the second quarter.
The Beavers picked up 74 of those 98 yards on a deep pass to Anthony Gould after Gould got behind the Bronco secondary.
BACHMEIER BENCHED
Hank Bachmeier has been benched in the second quarter, with redshirt freshman Taylen Green coming in as his replacement.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Bachmeier, a four-year starter, turned the ball over three times over the first 20 minutes of the game, two interceptions and a fumble.
BSU DOWN 17-0
Boise State gave Oregon State the ball inside the Bronco 10 with a fumble by Hank Bachmeier, but the Bronco defense was able to limit the Beavers to a 21-yard field goal. Its 17-0 Oregon State in the second.
Bachmeier has now turned over the ball three times, two interceptions and the latest fumble.
OREGON STATEA GOES UP 14-0
Oregon State has scored on a second long touchdown pass late in the first quarter, with Tyjon Lindsey catching a 47-yard score from Chase Nolan to put the Beavers up 14-0.
OREGON STATE SCORES FIRST
Oregon State has scored first with Luke Musgraves getting behind the Boise State defense and catching a 27-yard touchdown pass in the end zone.
The score comes after Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw his second interception of the game. Oregon State leads 7-0 in the first.
REED ENTERS INJURY TENT
Boise State cornerback Markel Reed has entered the injury tent in visible pain.
Reed missed the final seven games of last season with a knee injury.
The game is still scoreless in the first quarter.
DOOLEY, HOGANS INACTIVE
Starting right guard Ben Dooley and defensive tackle Cortez Hogans are inactive for Boise State tonight against Oregon State. Dooley started all 12 games for Boise State last season, while Hogans recorded 26 tackles in eight games last year after transferring from Northern Illinois.
PREGAME NOTES
We're set up live at Reser Stadium, where the Boise State football team is set to begin the 2022 season with a game at Oregon State.
The Broncos are hoping to take a step forward after a 7-5 season last year, which ended with Boise State opting out of an appearance in the Arizona Bowl. A road win against a Pac-12 opponent can certainly get them off on the right foot in that regard.
Boise State also is looking to win a season opener after having a six-year winning streak snapped last season at UCF,
This marks the 10th time the Broncos and Beavers have met on the field, with Oregon State holding a 5-4 lead in the series. Boise State won 38-24 the last time the two teams met on the field, in 2016 in Corvallis.
The game is scheduled to kickoff at 8:30 p.m. MDT on ESPN. Until then, here's a few links from stories from earlier this week: