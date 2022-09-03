CORVALLIS, Ore. — Starting right guard Ben Dooley and defensive tackle Cortez Hogans are inactive for Boise State tonight against Oregon State. Dooley started all 12 games for Boise State last season, while Hogans recorded 26 tackles in eight games last year after transferring from Northern Illinois.
PREGAME NOTES
We're set up live at Reser Stadium, where the Boise State football team is set to begin the 2022 season with a game at Oregon State.
The Broncos are hoping to take a step forward after a 7-5 season last year, which ended with Boise State opting out of an appearance in the Arizona Bowl. A road win against a Pac-12 opponent can certainly get them off on the right foot in that regard.
Boise State also is looking to win a season opener after having a six-year winning streak snapped last season at UCF,
This marks the 10th time the Broncos and Beavers have met on the field, with Oregon State holding a 5-4 lead in the series. Boise State won 38-24 the last time the two teams met on the field, in 2016 in Corvallis.
The game is scheduled to kickoff at 8:30 p.m. MDT on ESPN. Until then, here's a few links from stories from earlier this week: