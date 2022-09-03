Reser Stadiun
John Wustrow/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CORVALLIS, Ore. — Starting right guard Ben Dooley and defensive tackle Cortez Hogans are inactive for Boise State tonight against Oregon State. Dooley started all 12 games for Boise State last season, while Hogans recorded 26 tackles in eight games last year after transferring from Northern Illinois.

PREGAME NOTES

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments