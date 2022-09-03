Reser Stadiun
John Wustrow/Idaho Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jonah Dalmas has Boise State on the board early in the third quarter, kicking a 41-yard field goal as Boise State trails 24-3 in the third.

Boise State had to settle for a field goal after a Caleb Biggers interception gave the Broncos the ball at the Beavers 25. But Boise State could only move the ball two yards over the next three play.

