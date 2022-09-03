CORVALLIS, Ore. —
Andy Avalos spent the last eight months making promises about what to expect from Boise State in 2022.
During a dark night in Corvallis, none of them came true.
Boise State was reestablishing its culture, the second-year head coach proclaimed.
In a 34-17 loss to Oregon State, they suffered perhaps their most embarrassing loss in years.
The Broncos were setting a new standard and forming a brotherhood and injecting competition into everything, he insisted.
Boise State committed five total turnovers in a game where it compiled just 311 total yards.
The secondary was touted as the best in the Mountain West, many around the program touted.
Oregon State gunslinger Chance Nolan ripped them apart to the tune of 251 yards and two touchdowns.
Hank Bachmeier was going to be a different quarterback in 2022, Avalos guaranteed.
By the second quarter, with two interceptions and a fumble already to his name, he was sitting on the bench after being pulled from the game.
Of all the disastrous components to Saturday’s meltdown, all the unanswered expectations and unfulfilled potential, Bachmeier’s situation was the worst.
Twenty minutes into his senior season, he accounted for three turnovers in six drives. A deep pass to Stefan Cobbs was picked off to start. One drive later, Bachmeier air-mailed a pass to Latrell Caples. And then, near his own end zone, the senior signal-caller fumbled as the pocket collapsed.
“He just never got himself in a rhythm,” Avalos said. "There were some simple reads. We threw into double coverage on one of them on a shock play. We don’t make that throw. We don’t just throw the ball up like that. We overthrew in another situation. And we were holding the ball too long in the pocket.”
Over on the sideline, Taylen Green began to warm up as the Boise State head coach delivered a short message.
"Hank, bud," Avalos said he told Bachmeier, "we've got to help the team out."
But here’s what it says: We don’t have trust in our quarterback. What a way to boost confidence in your starter!
Was it a rushed decision? Perhaps.
But did Boise State need a spark? Absolutely.
And Green is a flash-of-lightning-type player, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound gazelle who can juke and twist and sprint his way into a couple yards all the time. This type of move has worked before, too. Who can forget when Nick Saban pulled Jalen Hurts for youngster Tua Tagovailoa in the national title game.
This was not that. Not quite. But Green did have some dazzling moments.
Late in the third quarter, he escaped a sack, stutter-stepped a defensive linemen, juked another and darted down the sideline for a 74-yard touchdown. On the ensuing drive, he muscled in a 4-yard score, cutting BSU’s deficit to 10.
“The beautiful thing with Taylen: If it’s not there, he can extend plays with his legs,” Avalos said. “We were excited with the fact he took what the defense gave him and stayed on most of his progressions.”
In the end, Bachmeier’s departure, Green’s emergence — well it didn’t change much. Scratch that. It changed the narrative of this team. Of Avalos. Of what this season can be.
Boise State did not look ready to play on Saturday. It looked like a team that hadn’t grown since last year’s 7-5 record. Worse, this season-opening loss ran contrary to everything Avalos and Co. touted over the offseason.
A prime example: Literally on Monday, Plough stood in front of the media and claimed “We’re not taking George (Holani) out of the game unless we have to.” Then five days later, as his offense had mustered its most promising scoring opportunity of the night, Plough took Holani off the field.
On 2nd-and-goal from the 5-yard line, freshman backup running back Ashton Jeanty ran into a big body and coughed the ball up. Oregon State recovered. The Beavers drove 98 yards in four plays and took a 24-0 lead. A secondary that many — this writer included — thought would be the Broncos’ best unit got torched numerous times.
"We have to do a better job of playing with better eye control in the secondary," Avalos said.
Boise State and Oregon State came into Saturday’s game in eerily similar positions. Both teams won seven games last season and entered 2022 with expectations of a magical season. Both squads also employed a quarterback that put up solid stats but too often made fans want to pull their hair out with horrid decision-making.
Bachmeier got benched after 20 minutes.
Nolan now might be regarded as one of the best QBs in the Pac-12.
Oh, how things changed on Saturday.
Only now do the questions really begin for Boise State. About Green’s future as the Broncos’ starter. About Bachmeier’s confidence. About all those assurances that Boise State fans are still waiting on.
OREGON STATE BACK UP BY 17
Jack Colletto has extended Oregon State's lead back to three scores, running up the middle for a 41-yard score.
Beavers are leading Boise Sate 34-17 with 10:39 left.
BOISE STATE PULLS WITHIN 10
All of a sudden, it's a 10-point ball game.
Taylen Green has scored on his second touchdown run of the night, this time on a four-yard run, and Boise State has cut Oregon State's lead to 27-17 with 13:05 to go.
It's the second straight touchdown drive for the Broncos, who this time took it 67 yard on six plays with a 36-yard pass from Green to Ashton Jeanty setting up the score.
GREEN HAS LONG TD RUN
Backup quarterback Taylen Green has Boise State's first touchdown of the season, scoring on a 74-yard scramble.
Boise State now trails 27-10 late in the third.
OREGON STATE ADDS FIELD GOAL
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Oregon State got down inside the Boise State 5, but had to settle for a 23-yard field goal. Beavers lead 27-3.
DALMAS GETS BOISE STATE ON BOARD IN SECOND HALF
Jonah Dalmas has Boise State on the board early in the third quarter, kicking a 41-yard field goal as Boise State trails 24-3 in the third.
Boise State had to settle for a field goal after a Caleb Biggers interception gave the Broncos the ball at the Beavers 25. But Boise State could only move the ball two yards over the next three play.
BACHMEIER BENCHED, BOISE STATE TRAILS 24-0 AT HALF
The first half of the season went about as bad as it could for the Boise State football team.
Four-year starter Hank Bachmeier was benched in the second quarter, Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan seemingly threw at will and the Broncos trade 24-0 going into halftime.
Bachmeier was pulled after about 20 minutes after throwing two interceptions and fumbling it away once. He was 4 for 8 for 30 yards.
Redshirt freshman Taylen Green played the final three drives of the half for Boise State and has 63 yards on 7 of 10 passing, but Boise State remains scoreless.
Even when Boise State was gifted a possession in the Beaver's red zone, thanks to a JL Skinner interception, the Broncos were unable to make anything of it, as true freshman running back Ashton Jeanty fumbled the ball away at the 2.
Green led the Broncos into field goal range late in the first half, but a 32-yard attempt by Jonah Dalmas at the end of the half went wide right.
Nolan has 223 passing yards for the Beavers at halftime.
OREGON STATE SCORES ON A 98-YARD TD DRIVE
Oregon State has scored again, this time on a 98-yard drive to pull ahead 24-0 in the second quarter.
The Beavers picked up 74 of those 98 yards on a deep pass to Anthony Gould after Gould got behind the Bronco secondary.
BACHMEIER BENCHED
Hank Bachmeier has been benched in the second quarter, with redshirt freshman Taylen Green coming in as his replacement.
Bachmeier, a four-year starter, turned the ball over three times over the first 20 minutes of the game, two interceptions and a fumble.
BSU DOWN 17-0
Boise State gave Oregon State the ball inside the Bronco 10 with a fumble by Hank Bachmeier, but the Bronco defense was able to limit the Beavers to a 21-yard field goal. Its 17-0 Oregon State in the second.
Bachmeier has now turned over the ball three times, two interceptions and the latest fumble.
OREGON STATEA GOES UP 14-0
Oregon State has scored on a second long touchdown pass late in the first quarter, with Tyjon Lindsey catching a 47-yard score from Chase Nolan to put the Beavers up 14-0.
OREGON STATE SCORES FIRST
Oregon State has scored first with Luke Musgraves getting behind the Boise State defense and catching a 27-yard touchdown pass in the end zone.
The score comes after Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw his second interception of the game. Oregon State leads 7-0 in the first.
REED ENTERS INJURY TENT
Boise State cornerback Markel Reed has entered the injury tent in visible pain.
Reed missed the final seven games of last season with a knee injury.
The game is still scoreless in the first quarter.
DOOLEY, HOGANS INACTIVE
Starting right guard Ben Dooley and defensive tackle Cortez Hogans are inactive for Boise State tonight against Oregon State. Dooley started all 12 games for Boise State last season, while Hogans recorded 26 tackles in eight games last year after transferring from Northern Illinois.
PREGAME NOTES
We're set up live at Reser Stadium, where the Boise State football team is set to begin the 2022 season with a game at Oregon State.
The Broncos are hoping to take a step forward after a 7-5 season last year, which ended with Boise State opting out of an appearance in the Arizona Bowl. A road win against a Pac-12 opponent can certainly get them off on the right foot in that regard.
Boise State also is looking to win a season opener after having a six-year winning streak snapped last season at UCF,
This marks the 10th time the Broncos and Beavers have met on the field, with Oregon State holding a 5-4 lead in the series. Boise State won 38-24 the last time the two teams met on the field, in 2016 in Corvallis.
The game is scheduled to kickoff at 8:30 p.m. MDT on ESPN. Until then, here's a few links from stories from earlier this week: