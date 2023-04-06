Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


ARIES (March 21-April 19):

Aries-born René Descartes (1596–1650) was instrumental in developing of modern science and philosophy. His famous motto, "I think, therefore I am" is an assertion that the analytical component of intelligence is primary and foremost. And yet, few history books mention the supernatural intervention that was pivotal in his evolution as a supreme rationalist. On the night of November 10, 1619, he had three mystical dreams that changed his life, revealing the contours of the quest to discern the "miraculous science" that would occupy him for the next 30 years. I suspect you are in store for a comparable experience or two, Aries. Brilliant ideas and marvelous solutions to your dilemmas will visit you as you bask in unusual and magical states of awareness.

Recommended for you

Load comments