Steve Pankey jail mug

Steve Pankey

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Here's an article from the Associated Press, which also appears in today's print edition of the Idaho Press:

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments