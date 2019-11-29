BOISE — A former Boise police officer who claims a letter containing inaccurate and defamatory information was released by her superiors has filed a tort claim notice against the city and police department.
Former Officer Kayse Stone, who earlier this year was accused of giving untruthful testimony in court, filed the notice Nov. 11 with the city. The notice identifies as witnesses then-Police Chief Bill Bones, Police Capt. Brian Lee, Boise resident Matthew Lee and any employees at the police department, within human resources or Boise city attorney's office who drafted, reviewed and approved the letter.
Two tort claims unrelated to Stone's case were also filed this month against the police department. Those two claims involved a recently dismissed Boise police officer and two police officer trainees.
Stone's notice alleges that on May 16, Bones sent a letter to "a member of the public" containing Stone's personal and protected employment details, along with incorrect and defamatory information. The Idaho Statesman reported July 17 the recipient of Bones' letter was Matthew Lee.
“This letter was sent in violation of applicable policies, procedures and rules of the City of Boise and the Boise Police Department, Idaho law and was sent before the relevant due process proceedings were completed,” the notice reads.
A tort claim is not a lawsuit, but often precedes a lawsuit. A tort claim is a notice from one party to another that the filing party believes a wrong has been committed.
Stone, who is represented by Boise attorney Joe Mallet, left the department June 5 after working there for more than four years, police spokeswoman Haley Williams told the Idaho Press in July.
When reached through Facebook Friday, Stone said she would not have a comment until next week. Her attorney, reached by phone Friday, declined to comment until consulting with Stone.
The Boise Police Department cannot comment on pending litigation, Williams said.
Prior to leaving the department, Stone had been the subject of an internal investigation, which resulted in a city of Boise prosecutor sending out 19 notifications to defendants in whose cases Stone was listed as a witness.
According to the prosecutor's letter to defendants, “on May 16, 2019, a Boise Police Department internal investigation sustained findings against Officer Kayse Stone for violating departmental policies regarding truthfulness in testimony in court.”
The testimony in question came from a civil court hearing involving Matthew Lee, who is also named as a witness in the tort claim. In April 2018, Stone and her husband, Zane, reported to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office that Lee had been stalking and harassing them at their home for a year.
Lee told the Idaho Statesman in July that his girlfriend used to be Stones' neighbor and the only reason he visited the area was to see her.
Lee was arrested and charged on suspicion of second-degree stalking, but that criminal case was later dismissed. According to a Sept. 27, 2018, motion filed by Lee’s attorney, “The alleged victims, the Stones, did not even provide a description of Lee to law enforcement until after Zane Stone had taken down Lee’s license plate ... and Kayse Stone was able to run his license plate at the Boise Police Department.”
On May 7, 2018, a month after reporting Lee to police, Kayse Stone was subpoenaed to testify in a separate, civil matter regarding Lee's custody of his child, according to the Idaho Statesman. During that hearing, Stone was asked if she had run Lee’s license plate number to see his driver’s license photograph. She replied, “I did not; no,” according to a transcript from the hearing.
However, the police department's internal investigation a year later "found sustained violations" in Stone's conduct, according to a letter released to the Idaho Statesmen. She left the department in June, but Williams declined at the time in July to expand on the circumstances because it was a personnel matter.
Stone claims that information about her during that investigation should not have been made public through Bone's letter to Matthew Lee. The Boise Police Department denied the Idaho Statesman's request for a copy of the letter, citing "personnel exemptions." However, Matthew Lee provided his copy to the newspaper, which the police department verified, according to the Statesman's July report.
Stone's notice of tort claim reads, "The content and timing of the letter deprived Ms. Stone of her rights to privacy, due process, and to have a meaningful administrative review of her actions; caused or contributed to the publication of this Letter in the Idaho Statesman."
This has caused her lost wages, damages to her future employability, mental anguish and emotional distress, the notice reads. She’s asking for $100,000 in damages or an amount to be determined, based on pending evidence.