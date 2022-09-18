Dustin Kisner

One day before his trial on two felony charges of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 was set to begin last week, Dustin Kisner of Emmett entered a change of plea.

According to court records, Monday, Sept. 12, Kisner age 35, entered a guilty plea in Third District Court to one charge of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 and one charge of enticing a child through the internet, video image or other communication device. The plea came as the result of a plea bargain reached with the Gem County Prosecuting Attorney's office. 

