One day before his trial on two felony charges of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 was set to begin last week, Dustin Kisner of Emmett entered a change of plea.
According to court records, Monday, Sept. 12, Kisner age 35, entered a guilty plea in Third District Court to one charge of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 and one charge of enticing a child through the internet, video image or other communication device. The plea came as the result of a plea bargain reached with the Gem County Prosecuting Attorney's office.
Kisner, a former teacher at Black Canyon Alternative High School, will face sentencing in November on the charges stemming from an alleged "sexual intercourse" relationship with a former student. According to court documents, Kisner engaged in a relationship with the student sometime between December 2021 and January 2022. He was arraigned on the original charges Jan. 27 in Magistrate Court before the felony charges were moved to District Court.
Per the plea agreement, the Prosecutor is expected to ask Judge Randall Grove to impose at least a four-year prison sentence with an additional eight years of parole. That request could be altered pending the outcome of a pre-sentence investigation report being prepared for the November sentencing proceedings.
The two original counts of lewd conduct could have carried a longer prison sentence. The agreement exchanged one of those counts of lewd conduct for the count of child enticement. The lewd conduct count can carry a sentence of up to life in prison. The enticement charge can carry up to a 15-year prison sentence.