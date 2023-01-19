Subscribe
Estimates show about 2,160 people in Gem County do not always know where their next meal is coming from. About 780 are children and 435 are senior citizens.
Thirty-two percent of Gem County households who are hungry do not qualify for federal or state assistance.
Historically the northwest has higher grocery prices than the rest of the country.
Only 35 percent of the seniors who are eligible for food stamps participate.
About 85 percent of households on food stamps have at least one working adult; about 20 percent include at least one person over 60.
At 37 percent, Idaho is in the top 20 states for most volunteers.
Sources: US Census, Feeding America, Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force and America’s Health Rankings
