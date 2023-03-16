Support Local Journalism


Downtown Boise just got a whole lot sweeter with local favorite, Piedaho, now open at The Warehouse Food Hall. Now you can have your pie — and eat it, too.

Based in Hailey, Idaho, Piedaho is a family-owned bakery “bringing award-winning pies from the beautiful mountains of Idaho to tables across the country,” said a press release. This is the first brick-and-mortar location for the company.

