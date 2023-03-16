Downtown Boise just got a whole lot sweeter with local favorite, Piedaho, now open at The Warehouse Food Hall. Now you can have your pie — and eat it, too.
Based in Hailey, Idaho, Piedaho is a family-owned bakery “bringing award-winning pies from the beautiful mountains of Idaho to tables across the country,” said a press release. This is the first brick-and-mortar location for the company.
Piedaho creates “artisanal pies that taste as good as they look, thanks to high quality, local ingredients,” the release said. Owner and pastry chef, Rebecca Bloom and her team bake and decorate each pie by hand and flash freeze them before shipping them off to households across the country — and now, at The Food Hall.
Piedaho pies were named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2019 and earned recognition in Food & Wine as the best pie in Idaho.
“We’re so excited to be part of The Warehouse Food Hall and be around other creative food businesses,” said Bloom. “The Warehouse is a place where you can try all kinds of unique food and we can’t wait for visitors to give our sweet treats a try.”
The new sweet spot picked the perfect day to launch — it opened its doors on Pi day, natch. But now, everyday is pie day.
The ‘Hall is excited to welcome the new dessert place. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Piedaho at the food hall, bringing their incredibly delicious and beautiful pies to the people of Boise,” said Jeff Whiteman, COO at Geronimo Hospitality Group. “We know locals and visitors alike will be drawn to Piedaho — it’s the perfect place to satisfy your sweet tooth or grab dessert on the go.”