Filmed By Bike, The Egyptian Theatre, Friday, Jan. 17
For years, Boise has inched toward being more bike-able. From the development of the Boise Greenbelt and pilot projects turning traffic lanes into bike lanes on Idaho and Main streets, to a proposal to turn canal access roads into bike and pedestrian thoroughfares, that story is a long and complicated one. Efforts to make the city’s bike culture a driving force for change have played a big role.
Few people understand this as well as Cynthia Gibson, executive director of the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance, which will, for the fourth year in a row, present the Filmed By Bike: The World’s Best Bike Movies festival. That’s why this year, beyond the general mission to promote cycling awareness and camaraderie, the organizers have added social and environmental awareness to the roster.
“It’s timely. Winter is when people want to get together and talk about this stuff,” she said. “This year, we’re focused on the community angle, and we hope that adds a bit of life to it.”
The Portland, Oregon-based Filmed By Bike is a festival that showcases 15 globe-spanning films centered on everyone’s favorite two-wheeled ride, and this year, it will hit the Egyptian Theatre on Friday, Jan. 17. The show travels, but outside of Portland, Boise’s showing is the largest: Last year, it all but filled the Egyptian Theatre with 697 attendees.
Organizers have attached environmental and social missions to the event, as well. Filmed By Bike will be plastic cup-free, and Gibson said IWBA will ride the coattails of Treefort Music Fest in using buyable and rentable steel cups for beverages. Attendees are also asked to donate winter gear like cold-weather gloves, hats and socks in exchange for raffle tickets.
“We wanted [the festival] to be a celebration of us and what we can do for others,” Gibson said. “We’re just trying to add in those components to help those less fortunate than us, and why bring a bunch of plastic waste?”
The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
—Harrison Berry