Being a son of the founder of Jacksons Food Stores Inc. doesn’t stop Cory Jackson from stocking shelves when he spots a tote that needs unpacking.
Where’d he get that work ethic? From his dad, John Jackson, who still jumps in to wipe counters or grab a mop.
“He just goes and does it,” Vice President of Operations Jill Linville said.
“When you see the top guys do it,” she said, “it means it needs to go down all through all the ranks.”
So it has, across more than 300 locations in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Washington. Even as it grows its footprint by buying chains and standalone convenience stores and gas stations, not without organic expansion as well, Jacksons manages to cultivate a positive culture. And it starts with leadership by example.
It has little choice, really, with a mission statement declaring customers get top products and services in a way that’s “fast, simple and friendly.” That won't happen if the company lets guest service slide.
Managers make a point of reinforcing the mission, along with Jacksons’ vision of being the first, best choice among convenience stores.
Shane Wright, Jacksons’ senior vice president of people and technology, said the message comes across during onboarding of employees at recently acquired stores, just as it does with new-hire training.
The focus is on integrity, honesty, safety and positivity. It’s also instilling the idea that becoming a Jacksons employee is like joining a family.
“That’s what we hang our hat on,” Wright said. “It makes a big difference.”
Family applies in more ways than one.
The company is itself family owned and operated. John Jackson started in 1975 in Caldwell. Cory and his brother Jeff are closely involved in the company, as is John Jackson’s sister, Andra. Cory’s son has begun working at a store part-time, making him a third-generation team member.
The company is itself a family, in a sense. Besides the convenience store chain, and a related distribution operation, there’s a fuel supply business that delivers gasoline and diesel to its own branded stores as well as other convenience retailers in small towns.
Jacksons is a significant employer in the communities it serves, and with that comes competition for labor from the likes of Albertsons and Applebee’s. The way it succeeds, Wright said, is to emphasize the family and community involvement in county fairs, sports league sponsorships and charitable giving to education.
He said the message to potential employees is simple: Instead of working for a corporate behemoth, join the Jacksons path.
“We really try to tell the story of, ‘It’s more than just a job with us. It’s a journey, whatever that journey is,’” Wright said.
As in any family, members come first. John Jackson insists, Wright said: If an employee faces a crisis, like the possibility of losing a home, “these things bubble up to the top of the company.”
The company may pitch in to cover someone’s rent for a month, or maybe connect that person with another employee who might have a room to rent.
Jacksons is also a place where loyalty goes both ways. Linville wasn’t hired as an executive. As with most everyone inoperations, she rose by promotion.
What she expected to be an eight-month job as a fuel attendant in Ontario, Ore. turned into a 31-year career so far.
She trained on registers then worked as assistant manager for six months before becoming store manager for seven years. From there she moved to district manager for eight years, and after that was a regional manager for two years. She became vice president in 2009.
Not all employees think they have it in them to move up, Linville said. The company sometimes has to convince workers of the potential managers can see.
With it all comes a sense of pride that shows up even in remodels and store rebuilds.
“We try to be on the cutting edge of things and try to offer what the customers want,” she said, “and offer it with great customer service."