Zamzows, a local lawn and pet supply retailer, is offering its remaining Christmas trees to anyone in need of a tree for “whatever they want to pay,” the company announced in a press release Friday.
Zamzows, which has 13 stores in seven cities, ordered more than 2,000 trees from several Oregon growers this year. Due to several factors, including Thanksgiving coming a week later than normal, mild December temperatures, and a shortage of “tall” trees (which the public prefers), Zamzows had roughly 450 trees left as of Wednesday.
Two stores were out of Christmas trees as of Friday — on Franklin Boulevard in Nampa and Watertower Street in Meridian — and Middleton’s Zamzows had only two trees left, according to company spokesman Art Gregory.
Rather than discount the trees, store officials decided to offer them to members of public who could not afford a tree this year for whatever they want to pay. You can read the full story here at idahopress.com.