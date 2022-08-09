Ysursa full Arkoosh event

Ben Ysursa speaks at a press conference announcing five campaign co-chairs for Tom Arkoosh's campaign for Idaho Attorney General on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Longtime GOP Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa has never before publicly endorsed a Democrat against a Republican — but he did so on Tuesday.

“The rule of law is under attack,” Ysursa told the Idaho Press, after endorsing Democratic nominee Tom Arkoosh for Idaho Attorney General against GOP nominee and former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador. Ysursa was one of five state campaign co-chairs Arkoosh announced Tuesday at a press conference – two Republicans, two Democrats, and one independent.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

