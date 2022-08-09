Ben Ysursa speaks at a press conference announcing five campaign co-chairs for Tom Arkoosh's campaign for Idaho Attorney General on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise.
Longtime GOP Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa has never before publicly endorsed a Democrat against a Republican — but he did so on Tuesday.
“The rule of law is under attack,” Ysursa told the Idaho Press, after endorsing Democratic nominee Tom Arkoosh for Idaho Attorney General against GOP nominee and former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador. Ysursa was one of five state campaign co-chairs Arkoosh announced Tuesday at a press conference – two Republicans, two Democrats, and one independent.
Afterward, Ysursa said, “If Lawrence Wasden won the primary, you wouldn’t see me here, obviously – nor Tom. It’s a matter of what’s best for the state.”
The other Republican co-chair is former longtime Idaho state Treasurer Lydia Justice Edwards, who served 12 years in that post and also served in the Legislature. The independent is former state Sen. Judi Danielson, R-Council. The two Democrats are former Idaho Attorney General Tony Park and former longtime Idaho Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise.
Labrador campaign adviser Brent Littlefield responded via email, “The guy who claims he is not a politician has surrounded himself with a pile of old politicians.”