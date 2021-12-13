BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's state health insurance exchange has extended the deadline to enroll for coverage by a week after low staffing levels and increased demand for coverage caused delays in the application process.
Your Health Idaho announced Monday that Idaho residents who don't have health insurance through their employer and who aren't eligible for Medicaid or Medicare now have until Dec. 22 to enroll through the online marketplace.
Pat Kelly, the executive director of Your Health Idaho, said the delays are from staffing shortages coupled with an increase in new customers seeking coverage because of recently expanded tax credits.
“While we are thrilled to see so many new Idahoans applying for coverage through the exchange, we have had to balance increased demand against the same staffing challenges many Idaho businesses are currently facing,” said Kelly in a press release. “By extending the deadline, we hope to give Idahoans a few extra days to make final plan selections and ensure their 2022 tax credits are intact.”
More than 80 percent of Idaho residents who are enrolled in the online marketplace qualify for a monthly tax credit that can lower premium payments, Kelly said.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.