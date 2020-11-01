New data from the State Department of Education shows fewer Idaho children are reading at grade level than before the pandemic, writes Idaho Education News reporter Devin Bodkin. Overall proficiency on the Idaho Reading Indicator was the lowest in six years.
Students in kindergarten through third grade typically take the IRI standardized test near the beginning and end of each school year. The test was called off in the spring of 2020 amid widespread school closures, so preliminary data from fall 2020 offers the first glimpse of how COVID-19 school disruptions may have impacted student reading skills.
Reading proficiency fell in three of four grade levels, compared to 2019. Just under half of all kids started the school year reading at grade level, compared to 55 percent last fall. The drop wipes out gains from 2019, when reading proficiency in many grades showed an upward trend.
