Well over 100 high school and middle school students, plus some college students, have filled the 3rd floor rotunda of the Capitol to protest in favor of transgender rights and object to HB 500 and HB 509, both of which have passed the House. HB 500 forbids transgender women and girls from competing in school sports on women’s teams; HB 509 directly defies a federal court order, forbidding Idahoans from changing the gender marker on their birth certificates to match their gender identities.
Jenefar Paul, a senior a Mountain View High School, said, “I just made an Instagram post, and people started sharing it. Everyone just kept posting about it, and it spread like wildfire.” She noted that many students in the West Ada School District don’t have class today due to a teacher prep day.
The students carried signs with slogans including, “Everyone deserves to thrive in Idaho,” “Stop the Hate Slate,” “Trans Lives Matter” and “We’re here, we’re queer, why don’t you get it by now?”
Tanisha Newton of the ACLU of Idaho said, “We’re all trying to rally together to protect our LGBTQ+ siblings.” She joined Paul to help organize the rally, along with a Riverstone International School student who made a petition for the protesters to sign.
“If our legislators are not going to fight for the rights of transgender people in our state, we will,” said Paul, 18. She led the crowd in chants of “Our house, our people, our rights” and “Trans girls are girls, trans boys are boys, trans people are people.”