During Gov. Brad Little’s COVID-19 press conference today, he brought in two special guest speakers whose message appeared to profoundly move the governor along with many of those watching: Amelia Cortez, a young woman who landed in intensive care in the ICU at St. Luke’s while giving birth to her baby, and who four months later still must carry an oxygen tank with her everywhere she goes; and Rachel Thain, a St. Luke’s respiratory therapist who treated Amelia.
“COVID was taking over my body and my lungs were shutting down,” Amelia said. “My daughter was removed from my room.” She experienced delirium and hallucinations, and at one point, fought for her new baby daughter to be sent home to her mom, only to find out that that already had happened, and she’d lost three days. “I was connected to a machine on the wall that would breathe for me,” she said. “When I got out of the hospital, my mother had to bathe me, she had to dress me, she had to brush my hair, help me with my makeup. I could not walk 10 steps without feeling like I was going to collapse. And at night, it seems to get worse. … I don’t want to see any of my loved ones or anyone else out there experience what I went through.”
She said, “Especially for my age group, I feel like a lot of us young adults, we like to go out with our friends, we like to go out to dinner, and we tend to get careless. And I think we as young adults need to activate and wake up, because this thing, COVID is real, and it’s here to attack our lungs.”
Thain said, “Some of my sickest patients have been in their 20s and 30s. … Though they might not die from COVID and COVID complications, they are experiencing symptoms much later.” She noted that Amelia was in the hospital in July. “You can have cardiac issues. … We’re finding that our very sick patients are on life support machines for two to three weeks, that’s damaging alone as it is.”
“It’s very important that we do our part as a community to reduce the spread of COVID right now,” Thain said. “More COVID cases means more COVID admissions which means more COVID deaths. … One thing we can do is wear our mask. Wear it properly. Wear it over your nose and mouth.”
Thain said she’s been a respiratory therapist for almost 18 years. “Every time I enter a patient’s room that has contagious respiratory virus, I wear my droplet mask,” she said. “When that patient leaves the room, they wear their droplet mask. That is what we have always done. … This is not new science, people.”
“The difference is COVID is so contagious and so widespread that we are now asking the community to do what we have been doing for my entire health care career,” Thank said. “We’ll wear our masks to protect you. Please wear your mask to protect us.”
“Masks do work,” she added. “We are not seeing an influx of Ada County patients, OK? Where masks are being more readily worn. We are seeing an influx of patients from outlying communities. … Everybody, no matter how small your town is or where you live, we just need to do it. We are a community. We need to take care of each other.”
At the close of the press conference, the governor said, “We’ve come to the profound conclusion that what we’ve been doing hasn’t been working. And we’re going to do more outreach, a bigger media presence, a much higher level of awareness. There’s no better communicator on this than the front-line health care workers or the patients, as we’ve had here this afternoon, talking about their critical need for everybody to make a little, small sacrifice to collectively protect everybody.”